Analyst Brutally Rips Iowa Hawkeyes' Kirk Ferentz After Iowa State Loss
The Iowa Hawkeyes suffered a crushing defeat this past Saturday, blowing a double-digit lead in a 20-19 loss to the archrival Iowa State Cyclones.
Not only was Iowa's offense largely non-existent down the stretch, managing just six points in the second half and none in the fourth quarter, but even its typically stout defense had some surprising lapses.
The defeat has resulted in questions about the Hawkeyes moving forward for the rest of the year, particularly on the offensive side of the ball (what else is new?).
But is it possible the problem is legendary coach Kirk Ferentz?
Jerry Scherwin of Black Heart Gold Pants seems to think so.
In a long piece, Scherwin questions whether or not Ferentz is actually fit for the job any longer, stating that Iowa seems primed to go 8-4 in what should be an 11-1 season.
"It’s a real shame that Kirk Ferentz doesn’t seem to understand that with just a little innovation in his offensive philosophies and some moderate reflection on the types of quarterbacks that have had some modicum of success here, he’d be a College Football Playoff contender every single year. I truly believe he could," Scherwin wrote.
Scherwin rips into Ferentz for his refusal to adapt and does not think the Hawkeyes' program will be able to peak under his direction.
He also wonders how Iowa—a school that churns out elite NFL tight ends like nobody's business—consistently fails to properly utilize its talented tight ends year in and year out.
"It’s a real shame that I kind of want this season (whatever it turns out to be) to be Kirk’s last," added Scherwin. "It’s time to hand over the keys. This game is just not fit for his football philosophies anymore."
Ferentz has been at the helm in Iowa City since 1999, going 197-120 throughout his tenure. The Hawkeyes have also been good enough to be discussed during his time with the school, but never good enough to actually contend for a national championship.
Maybe it is time for Ferentz to call it quits.