Analyst Identifies Shocking Concern For Iowa Hawkeyes
The Iowa Hawkeyes are coming off of a 38-21 win over the Troy Trojans, but the score was not necessarily indicative of the whole story.
Yes, Iowa pulled away in the fourth quarter, but it was locked in a tight battle with Troy heading into the final frame and even trailed 14-10 at halftime.
Why? Because the Hawkeyes kept surrendering big plays to a Trojans team that is now 0-3, and Black Heart Gold Pants has identified Iowa's secondary as the culprit for the issue.
The Hawkeyes have been burnt numerous times over the last couple of weeks. They gave up a 75-yard touchdown in their loss to the Iowa State Cyclones. They coughed up a pair of 60-plus yard passing touchdowns against Troy.
Iowa's typically stout defense has actually been an area of concern, particularly in the defensive backfield.
"We all knew that no one could replace [Cooper DeJean], but I don’t think we expected the secondary to be this vulnerable, this quickly," Black Heart Gold Pants wrote.
The writer points out that the Hawkeyes surrendered 15 total plays of 25 yards or more all of last season, but they have have already given up five through three games in 2024.
Last season, Iowa relied heavily on its defense to win ball games, especially considering how putrid its offense was in most games.
This year, the Hawkeyes seem to have issues on both sides of the ball, which will present a big problem heading into conference play.
Iowa will face the Minnesota Golden Gophers this Saturday.