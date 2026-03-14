Iowa Softball Sets Numerous Records in 21-Run Conference Win

B1G Softball isn't talked about nearly as much as it should be, especially when a team like the Iowa Hawkeyes is scoring 21 runs.

Granted, they gave up 15, but a win is a win. The Hawkeyes improved to 16-8 (2-2 Big Ten) as numerous records were set with this performance.

Fans in Illinois were in for a treat as the game featured 36 combined runs and 39 combined hits. Iowa scored in all seven innings, but it was the Fighting Illini who jumped out to an 8-3 lead.

Regardless, Iowa put up an eight-run third inning, answering from the eight-spot Illinois put up in the first. Iowa has now won three of their last four as they found themselves setting more than just one record.

1. Second-Most Runs Scored in Program History

⚠️ 𝟮𝟭 𝗥𝘂𝗻𝘀 | 𝟭𝟴 𝗛𝗶𝘁𝘀 | 𝟱 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗿𝘀 ⚠️



The Hawkeyes score 21 runs for the first time since 2012 — the most runs in a Big Ten game since 1997. pic.twitter.com/YLZRHMcdAG — Iowa Softball (@iowasoftball) March 14, 2026

The program record is 26, and that's certainly going to be hard to top. If anything, Iowa may not want to ever break that record, as it was set back in 2012 against their in-state rival, Iowa State. It sure feels good to see that in the record books against the Cyclones, but this is undoubtedly a close second.

Iowa scored three runs in the first, one in the second, eight in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth, five in the sixth and added an extra insurance run in the seventh.

2. 36 Combined Runs is Most Ever Scored in an Iowa Softball Game

Things weren't looking good as Iowa jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but immediately gave up eight first-inning runs to Illinois. By the end of the second, they trailed 10-4.

Usually, no team would be proud of allowing 15 runs. It's far from ideal, but Iowa still came out on top and that's all that matters. Had they not been on top of their game offensively, this could've resulted in one of their worst losses of the year.

3. Iowa Scores Most Runs in a B1G Game in Program History

Busy day for Bree 😮 pic.twitter.com/mOK3nUhy9O — Iowa Softball (@iowasoftball) March 14, 2026

While 26 is their highest number of runs in program history, the Hawkeyes have now set a new mark in conference play. One would have to go all the way back to 1997 when they scored 19 against Penn State, but now a 29 year old record has been broken.

Iowa still has plenty of conference games ahead of them this season, though it's quite a tall ask to have them score 21+ in a single game again. The season runs through May 3, so anything is possible, but this was an incredibly historic performance against the Fighting Illini.

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