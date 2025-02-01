Analyst Identifies Surprisingly Vital Iowa Player for 2025
Heading into 2025, all eyes are on quarterback Mark Gronowski when it comes to determining the Iowa Hawkeyes' most important player.
After all, it has been years since Iowa had a legitimate answer under center.
But for the Hawkeyes to succeed next season, they will need production up and down the roster; not just from the quarterback position.
The fact that Iowa is losing a handful of crucial defensive players to the NFL is concerning, especially considering that the Hawkeyes pride themselves on defense.
That's why Daniel Plocher of Maize and Brew has labeled defensive lineman Max Llewellyn as the most important returning player for Iowa.
"The Hawkeyes are set to look much different in 2025 after losing several key starters on both sides of the ball," Plocher wrote. "Kirk Ferentz’s bread and butter is winning in the trenches, and Llewellyn will be one of the most experienced players on the roster. They’ll need him to be sharp and improve upon his 5.5 sacks."
Llewellyn was quietly an integral part of the Hawkeyes' defense in 2024, registering 22 tackles, eight tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a couple of fumble recoveries to go along with his solid sack total.
The Urbandale, Ia. native arrived at Iowa City in 2022, but barely received any playing time during his freshman campaign. He then saw an uptick in snaps during his sophomore season and logged 13 tackles and 2.5 sacks.
With pieces like Jay Higgins, Yahya Black, Sebastian Castro and Jermari Harris all departing, Llewellyn will have to assume more of a leadership role on the Hawkeyes' defense.