Initial Takeaways From Iowa's Draw in B1G Tournament

Win or lose, the Iowa Hawkeyes knew they'd be entering the B1G Tournament as the No. 9 seed.

Sadly, despite taking No. 9 Nebraska to overtime, first year head coach Ben McCollum wasn't able to end the year on a high note.

Iowa has now dropped six of their last eight going into the tournament. They're 20-11 overall and sport a 10-10 conference record.

Their strong start allowed them to still earn a bye in the tournament, though they were a win or two shy of receiving that important double-bye. Now, it's going to require five wins in five days to take home the championship.

1. Maryland Could Cause Some Issues

While every game is played at a neutral site moving forward, that's something that actually helps Iowa, should Maryland win their first game. The Terrapins come in at No. 17 as they take on No. 16 Oregon in the first round.

Shockingly, Iowa lost to Maryland, 77-70, back on February 11. That started their downward spiral, one that saw them end the year with far more losses than wins.

Getting to play at the United Center will help Iowa as that seven point loss came at the XFINITY Center. Either way, there's no excuse for losing that game in the first place. Yes, Iowa took care of business against Maryland back on December 6, 83-64, but these are nowhere near the same teams they were back then.

2. Oregon is the Ideal Second Round Opponent

Despite their 12-19 (5-15) record, one of the Ducks was actually against Maryland and it was on the road. That's an extremely impressive win, one Oregon has been holding onto since January 2.

Maryland has dropped four straight to end the year while Oregon is actually on a bit of a hot streak having won three of their last five. Remember, Iowa crushed them in Oregon, 84-66, so that's the ideal second round matchup.

3. Iowa Could Make a Deep Run

Losing to Maryland in the second round is certainly possible, but Iowa is also thinking three steps ahead. Their third round opponent, Ohio State, is someone they crushed on February 25, 74-57.

The Buckeyes matchup isn't one Iowa should be incredibly concerned about, neither should a game against Michigan, should Iowa win their first two.

Iowa would be going into that one on a two game winning streak and they just took Michigan to the limit at Carver. The Wolverines would have had nearly a full week off, something that doesn't become a benefit. Realistically, Iowa could put up a fight and advancing to the semi-finals isn't out of the question.

