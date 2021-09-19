Ben Kueter Commits to Iowa Football, Wrestling

Two Iowa athletic programs received good news on Sunday. Class of 2023 Iowa City High standout Ben Kueter announced on social media that he was committing to Hawkeye Football and Wrestling.

Kueter (6-3, 220) has won state wrestling titles during his first two years in high school. InterMat has him ranked as the No. 9 overall wrestler nationally in his class.

A linebacker and tight end for the No. 4 Little Hawks, Kueter has racked up 13.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks in four games this season. He has caught eight passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns, all of which lead the team.

Iowa State, Minnesota and Nebraska had offered Kueter scholarships for football since the season began. The Hawkeyes jumped in on Saturday with a football ride during his unofficial visit to campus.

Kueter is a four-sport athlete at City. He also runs track and plays baseball.