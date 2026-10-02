Ben McCollum Details His Relationship With Kirk Ferentz on the Pat McAfee Show

The University of Iowa is still holding onto the old way of things. And that's a really good thing.



The respect between sports exists, rather than competing for resources, money, or attention. The Hawkeyes' football team and basketball teams coexist, and even feed off each other, as opposed to taking away.

On the Pat McAfee Show, which was held in the middle of the University of Iowa's campus, Ben McCollum stopped by to talk about all things Iowa. During that, he opened up about Kirk Ferentz, what he means, and the sheer respect he has for him.

Ben McCollum carries immense respect for Kirk Ferentz

During the show, Pat McAfee asked McCollum how the Iowa sports world ties together, and McCollum peeled back the onion to give a fantastic inside look at the inner workings of hte relationship.

"Here, everybody wants each other's success, including Coach Ferentz.



"When I first heard from him, during the interview process, he texted me. It was three days before the NCAA Tournament. And I told the AD I am not going to talk to anyone during the NCAA Tournament run. He texted me saying, 'Hey, this is Coach Ferentz.'

"He's as genuine as he seems. He's as real as he seems. And, obviously, he's a heck of a coach. He's one of the best coaches in the country. And, you know, obviously, my favorite football coach as well," McCollum said about Kirk Ferentz.

"Kirk Ferentz is as genuine as he seems and as real as he seems..



He's one of the best coaches in the country and my favorite football coach" ~ @CoachMcCollum #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/ZHmfQ2jGPN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 2, 2026

Ben McCollum's expectations for Iowa vs Ohio State

No stranger to upsets after leading the Iowa Hawkeyes to the Elite 8 in the NCAA Tournament, McCollum didn't shy away from stating his lofty expectations for this weekend's showdown between the Hawkeyes and Ohio State.

"I expect a Hawkeye win. That's what I expect," McCollum bluntly stated.