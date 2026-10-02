Iowa vs Ohio State Prediction: Can the Hawkeyes' Late-Game Magic Continue?

Last weekend, the Iowa Hawkeyes went from a team consistently being just behind the top of the Big Ten. The win at Michigan changed the outlook of this season. Up next lies a chance to completely turn everything upside down.

Ohio State is a national title contender that is going to take everything Iowa has to knock off. Iowa has done it before, though. The Hawkeyes are no strangers to shocking the world.

Iowa vs Ohio State betting odds, spread, total

Spread: Ohio State -14 (-118), Iowa +14 (-102)

Money Line: Ohio State -625, Iowa +455

Total: Over 45.5 (-110), Under 45.5 (-110)

Seeing the Iowa Hawkeyes as two-touchdown underdogs in their home stadium is a bit jarring, but it's also a testiment to how good the Ohio State Buckeyes are this year. The biggest question with that spread is if Iowa will allow enough offensive possessions to Ohio State to open it up that much.

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings

How to watch Iowa vs Ohio State, time, TV channel, streaming

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount

Iowa remains on the national stage again this week. The Hawkeyes are appearing on CBS' mid-afternoon primetime slate for the second week in a row. Kinnick Stadium is sold out and will be decked out in its classic striping pattern.

Riley Donald's Iowa vs Ohio State Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 27, Iowa 17

Last week took a lot out of Iowa, both physically and emotionally. Fortunately, the Hawkeyes get to come home to an environment that is going to be the most electric of the season. Kinnick Stadium is going to be a zoo, which should give Iowa a much-needed boost.

Offensively, I think Iowa can string together a drive or two, but doing it all day long is a mighty tall task against Ohio State. The Hawkeyes have to chew the clock, sustain drives, and limit Ohio State's possessions.

The thing is, Ohio State doesn't need many possessions to open it up offensively. Led by Jeremiah Smith, Julian Sayin, and a plethora of other talents, the Buckeyes are explosive enough to break down the dams of even the stoutest defenses.

Iowa drags this game into the second half within striking distance, but a late Ohio State score creates an insurmountable lead late. It's by no means a bad loss for the Hawkeyes, but more so a statement win by the Buckeyes on the road.

Consensus line based on BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.