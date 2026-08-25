Big Ten To Close NFL Loophole: What's This Mean for the Iowa Hawkeyes?

If we are all allowed to speak freely, college football has lost its way. What was once a genuine move to introduce NIL to allow players to do local commercials and sign some autographs has gone completely off the rails.



We've got players seeking any judge they can find to grant them their wish, players moving around seemingly weekly to new programs, and a new trend you have surely seen: NFL talents returning to college.

Big Ten Eligibility Rule

There has been immense noise about players who have gone to the NFL, even participated in training camp and preseason games, and received money, coming back to college due to a judge's decision.



The Big Ten is standing up to that before it makes its way to the conference.

As reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Big Ten is expected to pass a rule where NFL players are not allowed to play for a Big Ten school after they have declared for the NFL Draft and have not withdrawn, appeared on a roster, or signed a contract.

Sources: The Big Ten is set to pass a rule today that doesn’t allow players to return from the NFL and play for a Big Ten school. Anyone who has declared for the NFL Draft and did not withdraw, appeared on an NFL roster or signed a contract with a pro league cannot be on a Big… — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 25, 2026

What's this mean for Iowa?

In the immediate term, it doesn't impact Iowa in an overwhelming way. The largest impact for the Hawkeyes is that it closes a loophole for them and other Big Ten programs to bring back older, more experienced, more developed talent.



It shuts the door on any potential returns from Iowa's draft picks or undrafted free agents such as Mark Gronowski, Xavier Nwankpa, Aaron Graves, and others.

On one hand, it levels the playing field for the Hawkeyes in the Big Ten. Candidly, Iowa is a program that was unlikely to explore this route anyway, but now it prevents them from playing opponents who would take the opportunity.



On the other hand, the wording is solely including the Big Ten. It doesn't have any impact on the SEC, Big 12, or ACC at this time. In bowl games, or potentially even College Football Playoff games, the Hawkeyes could be forced to line up against NFL talents who have returned to teams such as LSU.

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

Finally. I mean, finally.



We have someone - a conference - someone showing some sort of common sense and leadership. It's about time we get some legitimate rules in place.

The simple fact that it has come to the point of a conference needing to implement a rule to stop NFL players from returning to college is just as silly to type out as it is to read. But that's the world we are in.



Do other conferences follow suit? My gut says no. Are they going to stare down teams who have already received commitments from these players? I don't think so.



Does this pave the way for a more uniform rule to be set across all conferences, though? It's a start, and that's what college football needs right now more than anything.