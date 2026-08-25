Ranking the Iowa Football Schedule By Watchability: From Must-See to Nap-Time

Not every game is going to be a fun watch. It's college football. There are going to be blowouts. There will be overtime thrillers. You cross your fingers and hope your team is on the right side of the exciting ones.



Some teams play in more exciting games than others. The Iowa Hawkeyes are one of those teams. Iowa is going to drag good teams into close games, but also let some lesser teams linger.



It's thrilling. It's stressful. It makes each game its own special occasion.

Great Napping Television

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson (2) stiff arms Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Semisi Fakasiieiki (97) during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Iowa won 24-3. Purdueiowafb110522 Am30607 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Week 3 vs Northern Iowa: I respect the heck out of UNI for coming into Kinnick Stadium to serve as Iowa's final tune-up game before Big Ten play begins. That's really what this game is. Iowa can fine-tune things, and this thing could turn into a second-half nap.

Week 11 vs Purdue: The Boilermakers haven't won a Big Ten game in two years. Coming to Iowa City isn't going to be the remedy for that. Catch a late-season nap under a cozy blanket in mid-November.

Second Screen Territory

Oct 11, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Xavier Williams (26) runs the ball in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ross Harried-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 9 vs Wisconsin: The Badgers have lost their way under Luke Fickell. They aren't the ground-and-pound team anymore. This game belongs on the TV to start, but if we get another big game, slide this one to the iPad or second screen on mute to see it through.

Week 10 vs Northwestern: This one almost climbed up a tier based on it being in Northwestern's new stadium, but then we remember it's Iowa versus Northwestern in November. It's going to be ugly and gross.

Plan Your Day Around It

Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Xavier Nwankpa (1) tackles Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Fame Ijeboi (7) during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1 vs Northern Illinois: College football is BACK! It's the season opener! How can you not plan the day around Week 1? This is what we've waited all year for.

Week 2 vs Iowa State: It's the Cy-Hawk game. It's going to be at night in Kinnick Stadium on primetime television. Just typing that is giving me goosebumps. This game deserves undivided attention.

Week 6 vs Washington: This one's a bit easier to plan around. It's a Friday night primetime game at the tail end of a run against Michigan and Ohio State the two weeks before. Not only is this game at a beautiful backdrop in Washington, but Iowa's season could very well be on the line.

Week 8 vs Minnesota: Iowa is coming off its bye with the Floyd of Rosedale up for grabs. If Iowa can get to this game at 4-2 or better, this could be the point where the Hawkeyes take liftoff with a win.

Week 13 vs Illinois: Sandwiched in the middle of the stretch run before the season finale against Nebraska, Iowa goes on the road to Illinois. It's a sneaky trip that could have everything on the line.

Cancel All Your Plans, Must-See TV

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) scores a touchdown as tight end DJ Vonnahme (81) celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 4 vs Michigan: Iowa should be no less than 3-0 going to Ann Arbor for its Big Ten opener. It's likely this game gets premium coverage and is one that, if Iowa can steal, the door swings wide open for what this season could become. Much easier said than done, but this game rules the day.

Week 5 vs Ohio State: Iowa gets its shot against a national title contender inside Kinnick Stadium. They took two swings last year, but came up short. Can they knock off the Buckeyes? This is Iowa's biggest game of the year and demands that everyone be on board.

Week 13 vs Nebraska: It's the day after Thanksgiving. This is the only plan you should have. It's a rivalry game against Nebraska in Kinnick Stadium. It will be rocking. All eyes will be on it. It's the season finale. This game has it all.