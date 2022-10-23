Bohnenkamp: Iowa-OSU Takeaways

The final score — Ohio State 54, Iowa 10 — was almost expected, given the way the No. 2 Buckeyes had rolled opponents this season and the way Iowa has struggled to score points.

But it was how the Hawkeyes lost that makes this game seemingly a turning point heading into the final five games of the season.

Iowa, coming off its bye week, had just 158 yards of offense. Quarterback Spencer Petras lasted until halftime, then Alex Padilla finished the game. The Hawkeyes fumbled four times, losing three. Petras and Padilla combined for three interceptions.

And coach Kirk Ferentz was left after the game trying to defend his son and offensive coordinator, with the national media battering his team on social media.

The Hawkeyes are 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten, with a path to the postseason that has become more narrow all of the time.

The takeaways:

PETRAS OUT

The clamoring for Petras to be replaced has followed Ferentz all season, but he had no choice after the quarterback’s dismal first half.

There was the interception on the Hawkeyes’ first offensive play that set up an Ohio State field goal. The fumble that set up another field goal. And, with the Hawkeyes only down 19-10 late in the first half with an opportunity to get points before halftime, Petras’ pass was intercepted by Tommy Eichenberg and returned for a touchdown.

Petras was done at halftime after completing just six of 14 passes for 49 yards.

PADILLA IN

The clamoring has also included the Hawkeyes using Padilla at quarterback, and he came out as the second-half starter.

And then promptly fumbled the snap on his first play after Iowa had opened the second half with an interception by linebacker Jack Campbell.

Padilla threw an interception on the Hawkeyes’ next possession, setting up an Ohio State touchdown.

He finished the day 5-of-10 passing for 32 yards. Which means…

GET READY FOR THE QUESTIONS

Ferentz will have to make a decision about the quarterback spot.

Petras has had plenty of opportunities as a starter, but it’s time for Ferentz to begin thinking about the future of the position.

Going back to Petras at this point seems futile. But there will be some growing pains with the adjustment to Padilla, even with the experience he received last season.

YOU CAN’T BLAME THE DEFENSE

The final point total doesn’t give a good representation of what the Hawkeyes did defensively.

Ohio State had 360 yards of offense, 183 less than its season average. The Buckeyes started six possessions inside Iowa territory, and all of them resulted in points. And Ohio State only had the ball 92 seconds more than the Hawkeyes.

Iowa’s lone touchdown came in the first quarter, when Joe Evans forced a fumble before returning it 11 yards for a 7-3 lead.

The Hawkeyes’ defense has three touchdowns and two safeties this season.

RANDOM NOTES

Drew Stevens is still showing comfort as Iowa’s kicker. His 49-yard field goal in the second quarter provided the Hawkeyes’ other points. … Campbell has forced turnovers in consecutive games. … Sam LaPorta, who had six catches for 55 yards, became Iowa’s career leader for receptions by a tight end. LaPorta has 131 catches for 1,462 yards in his career.