Iowa HC Credits Team Despite Indiana Loss
With a chance to go 2-0 in B1G play, win four of their first five games and beat an 11-ranked Indiana team in Iowa City, the Hawkeyes fell short to the Hoosiers in painfully familiar fashion as time wound down in the fourth quarter, 20-15.
Head Coach Kirk Ferentz, now 0-11 against his last 11 ranked opponents, looked on from the sideline. Iowa, as always, stuck to their usual gritty game plan; defensive explosions translate to on-par offense.
That philosophy, which once drove great success in the Ferentz era, seems to prove itself less and less true on a game-by-game basis. Though following the loss, the longtime head coach remained relatively positive about his roster.
"I thought our week of preparation was as good as we've had - saw growth during the week." Ferentz said of the Hawkeyes pre-game planning. Regarding the game itself, "I thought we fought extremely hard," he continued. "I can say the same thing about our opponent. It was one of those types of games in conference play you're gonna get."
"I think there are a lot of good responses out there... there are some things, believe it or not, that I thought we did better, so that's encouraging. And then, obviously, left the door open with some mistakes."
The mistakes at hand are undoubtedly in reference to the team's two interceptions - one for each quarterback that took the field for the Hawkeyes, after Hank Brown entered the game in the fourth quarter in the wake of a Mark Gronowski injury that would see him sit the rest of the contest.
By the end of the game, Iowa managed only 192 yards through the air between their two passers, in addition to just 92 yards on the ground. This comes compared to the Hoosiers' 233 yards passing and 104 rushing; Indiana turned the ball over one less time, too.
In a nail-biter where inches feel like miles, an extra interception or 50 more yards of production from your signal caller can make all the difference. Whether it be back luck, problematic coaching or both, Iowa lost to Indiana between the margins, and that narrow chasm is displayed directly in the final result.
Now 3-2 on the whole and 1-1 in the B1G, the Hawkeyes schedule won't get any easier. They'll pitstop in Wisconsin after a bye week before heading back home to face third-ranked Penn State in what will be their fourth straight conference duel.
It's nice to hone in on the positive feelings about a team, but if those aren't winning actual, physical football games, you may start to question their value entirely.
