Expectations for Iowa's Week 3 Matchup vs. Massachusetts
After convincingly controlling their home opener in a 34-7 win against the University at Albany, wherein the Hawkeyes dominated the ground game with 323 yards rushing and three total touchdowns, the yellow and black would find themselves back at the .500 mark after a grueling loss in the second week.
Traveling to in-state foe Iowa State, the Hawkeyes fell short, 16-13, in spite of another strong rushing performance. The Cyclones managed to tally three sacks (to Iowa's zero) and pull away in a grit-and-grind style game that came down to those minute splits in defensive efficiency.
While it's never pleasing to lose to a team you're sharing the state with, the Hawkeyes have a chance to eclipse the even-record mark at home against the aforementioned Minutemen, who are 0-2. UMass' trip to Iowa City will mark the Hawkeyes' final non-conference matchup of the season, and securing another expected win before B10 football begins will be crucial to the season's overall outlook going forward.
Half of the team's next four games are slated against ranked opponents, in Indiana and Penn State at home, on either side of two in-conference games on the road, against Rutgers and Wisconsin, respectively. Regarding what's in front of them, the Hawkeyes should stick to what wins in their week three duel: in simpler terms, run the football.
With nearly 500 yards rushing in their first two games combined, the Hawkeyes usual forte has no visible ceiling, especially against an FBS team coming into town. It'll be a matter of sticking to what works before they're forced to draw outside the lines against more punishing opponents. Primary back Xavier Williams specifically should see a strong share of touches following his individual 122 yard performance in week one, on just 11 attempts.
The Hawkeyes will also look for a return to consistency from their pass rush who managed to get to the quarterback twice against UAlbany before coming up short in that regard against the Cyclones. After finishing below the top 100 nationally in sacks recorded last season and still finishing 8-5, Iowa is potentially a little additional pressure away from a breakout year.
And to break out, you have to win the "gimmes." Saturday's matchup with the Minutemen, by all conceivable metrics, should be exactly that for a team looking to press beyond the middle of the road. Anything less than a repeat of week one's rout, and the Iowa faithful is facing down a very different outlook.
