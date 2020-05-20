Coaching Breakdown: David Davidkov

On Monday, Iowa commit David Davidkov became Illinois’ highest-rated 2021 prospect after JJ McCarthy transferred out of state to IMG Academy in Florida.

Davidkov, a four-star prospect out of New Trier High School, stands as the Hawkeyes’ top prospect in their 2021 recruiting class.

As a junior with New Trier, Davidkov dominated, and teams took notice — he had offers from Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan, LSU, Minnesota, Oregon, and Penn State, among others before he committed to the Hawkeyes on April 27.

Here’s how New Trier head coach Brian Doll broke down David Davidkov’s game.

Strengths

Take one look at Davidkov, and it’s safe to assume he can push defenders anywhere on the field. Davidkov stands 6’ 6” and weighs 295 pounds. He’s a man among boys, even as a junior in high school.

“He’s always been a great run blocker,” Doll said.

But it’s not just power with Davidkov. For someone his size, he’s got great footwork and deceptive quickness.

Even with one year left to develop in high school, Davidkov will enter Iowa as a perfect canvas for strength and conditioning coach Doyle to go to work on.

“I’m really interested to see what he looks like when he fills out,” Doll said. “He’s at 295 right now. Most people walk in and be like, ‘He’s so lean.’ He doesn’t have any fat on him, really. When the weight gets put on him, when he’s 320, 325, he’s probably going to look like a ‘V.’ He won’t look fat at all.”

Improving in pass protection

Finding a flaw in Davidkov’s game isn’t easy to do.

But if there’s one area to nit-pick, it’s in pass protection. After attending a high-profile Midwest camp, Davidkov was told that he was the best run blocker out of all the linemen, but his pass work needed improvement.

Doll said Davidkov has spent nearly his entire offseason working on that area.

“You see pancake after pancake after pancake,” Doll said. “He knows that he can dominate a guy in front of him. It’s the understanding twists and the blitzes and picking up different fronts and understanding different types of pass protection. That’s the part of his game I’ve seen improve the most over the last year. I think that will surprise people when they see him play this year. His pass protection is going to be a lot better.”

Comparisons to Brandon Scherff

Many have compared Davidkov to former Iowa lineman Brandon Scherff, who has enjoyed quite the NFL career.

Davidkov embraced the comparisons, and so does his head coach.

“I think the physical side of Brandon is what David compares himself to - the way he finishes blocks and how he runs,” Doll said. “I watched his highlights with David to show how Iowa used him out on the perimeter. That’s what David loves: getting downfield. The first block is fun, but when you get to go after a linebacker or DB, there’s nothing better than running those guys down. He knows he can climb to that next level.”

Fitting in at Iowa

How will Davidkov fit in at Iowa? Perfectly, according to his coach.

Not only has Davidkov committed to Iowa with an open mind — offensive line coach Tim Polasek mentioned the idea of moving the tackle to guard, depending on where the Hawkeyes needs help — but he’s got the mindset to be yet another talented lineman in the program’s history.

“He is a centerpiece of a program, and I think that will grow even when he’s at Iowa,” Doll said. “People will gravitate toward him. His personality is very infectious. His leadership is very blue-collar. He puts in the time, he puts in the work, but he does not want the accolades. He doesn’t care about it. He pushes it off to other people. He’s like, ‘It’s not about me.’ That’s been unbelievable to watch over high school and that will continue to develop when he goes to college. That’s what you want to see in an O-lineman; they do the dirty work and they don’t get a lot of press clippings. That’s a really good area.”

