BREAKING: Iowa Star RB Declaring for NFL Draft
The Iowa Hawkeyes have thoroughly enjoyed a spectacular season from star running back Kaleb Johnson. He was expected to have a good year, but what he has done as far exceeded the expectations.
Johnson has left his mark on the Iowa football program. However, he has made a bittersweet decision about his future.
Despite being a junior and having one more year of college football eligibility, Johnson has decided to forego his senior season and enter the 2025 NFL Draft.
Hayes Fawcett of On3 has reported that Johnson will be taking his talents to the NFL next season.
This is definitely sad news for the Hawkeyes. His production on the field is going to be missed in a big way, but his presence within the program will be missed even more.
Johnson has embodied everything about Iowa football.
During the 2024 campaign with the Hawkeyes, Johnson ended up carrying the football 240 times for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns. Those numbers average out to a dominant 6.4 yards per carry. He also caught 22 passes for 188 yards and two more touchdowns.
Looking ahead to the future, Johnson certainly looks like a talent that should have a very successful NFL career. He has the build and play style to be a workhorse running back at the professional level.
All of that being said, the way that he played has placed him in a great position. It seems likely that Johnson will end up being a second-round pick.
Expect to see Johnson end up being drafted fairly early on in the 2025 NFL Draft. Iowa will miss him badly, but fans will continue rooting him on while he plays on Sunday's.
Hopefully, his NFL career ends up looking an awful lot like he has during his college career. If that ends up being the case, the Hawkeyes' standout will end up being a star.