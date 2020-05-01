HawkeyeMaven
Iowa Lands Ankeny Wide Receiver Brecht

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz added his 14th verball commitment to his 2021 recruiting class — Ankeny wide receiver Brody Brecht. (USA Today Sports)

Adam Hensley

The calendar just flipped to May, and Iowa football's 2021 recruiting class just got even stronger with the addition of an in-state commitment.

On Friday, three-star Ankeny High School wide receiver Brody Brecht announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes via Twitter.

Brecht is the 14th commitment overall to coach Kirk Ferentz's class for next season.

"This process has been truly amazing and unforgettable. I would first like to thank God. Without him, none of this would be possible. I would then like to thank my parents, sister, and the rest of my family for the endless love and support. I would also like to thank my girlfriend, Tayla, who has supported me through it all and has been my shoulder to lean on. Thank you to all my friends, teammates, and coaches for pushing me to become the player I am today and for the unforgettable memories we have made. Thank you to the Engineered Per4mance team for helping me become a better athlete and person. I want to also thank all the coaches who have been a part of this process and have believed in me. But I have found a new home. I am extremely blessed and excited to announce my commitment to the... University of Iowa #SWARM21"

This is another key in-state commitment for Iowa. 247 Sports ranks him as the sixth-best player in Iowa and a top-100 wideout nationally. Rivals.com ranks him at No. 74 nationally among wide receivers, and No. 8 prospect overall in the state.

Brecht has great size, standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 205 pounds. He's great at going up with a defender for jump balls and can make catches through contact.

On top of that, Brecht has speed. He ran a 4.45 40-yard dash on April 26.

Brecht spent his junior year dominating opposing secondaries, and the numbers back it up — 35 receptions, 796 yards, and seven touchdowns. He averaged 22.7 yards per catch as a junior.

Brecht had offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, and William & Mary, according to 247 Sports. His decision came down between the Cyclones and Hawkeyes.

This commitment gives Iowa yet another boost to its ever-growing 2021 class. Brech's decision adds a speedy offensive playmaker to an already tantalizing group. Brecht's commitment comes just days after Arland Bruce IV and David Davidkov announced their decision to play for Iowa.

The Hawkeyes' 2021 recruiting class ranks sixth in the country, according to 247 Sports and Rivals, and second in the Big Ten.

