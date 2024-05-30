Brevin Doll Geared Up for College
Brevin Doll was beyond ready when the track season rolled around this spring. Injuries kept the A-D-M senior from competing much since the 2022 football campaign ended.
Everybody saw what they'd been missing when he returned in track after a broken arm cost him most of last fall's football season. Records fell at the state meet on Drake's blue oval.
The performance created a question - Would the '24 Iowa running back commitment run track in college?
"With that big state track meet, people have been asking me that," Doll said. "I don't really know. Obviously, football is my main thing, but I haven't ruled out the possibility."
The Hawkeye track team hosted Doll on a recruiting visit before interest in him for football shot up. He set Class 3A State Meet records in the 100 meters (10.4 seconds) and the 200 (21.10) earlier this month. He anchored the winning 4x100 team that ran the fastest all-class time ever (41.33) in Iowa.
"I used this track season as a get-back season to prove to myself that I'm still here (after the injuries). That's what happened. I'm proud of that," he said.
Doll missed his junior-year track season with a hip injury. He rushed 40 times for 347 yards and four touchdowns last fall before breaking two bones in his arm during the third game.
That ended his prep career on the gridiron. Processing that proved difficult.
"The mental part can be even more challenging than the physical side. The rehab was just part of the battle. Having to sit on the sideline and watch my team and seeing ways that I could help, that was really the biggest challenge for me," he said.
Fortunately for Doll, he broke out in football as a junior. College coaches noticed. Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Purdue and others offered scholarships. The Hawkeyes landed his commitment last spring.
"In the beginning, it felt a little rushed," Doll said of a pledge that came closely after a flurry of offers.
He felt an urgency because the Hawkeyes had recently picked up a commitment from Indiana running back Xavier Williams.
"That wasn't the reason I committed, but it kind of put a little pressure on me. Iowa gave me a call and told me - "we're taking one more (running back in '24), and we want it to be you,"" he said.
Doll sat down with his family for a deep discussion about the decision. It turned out to be an easy one.
"It had always been Iowa. I've always been a Hawk fan. It was where I was going to end up," he said.
Doll (6-1, 200) and Williams (6-0, 220) will be joining a well-stocked Iowa running back room. The top three rushers from last season - Leshon Williams, Kaleb Johnson, Jaziun Patterson - are returning as is second-year back Kamari Moulton. Redshirt freshman Terrell Washington Jr. is playing receiver more after being in the backfield last year.
The depth and experience could make it tough for the newcomers to earn playing time this fall. Doll welcomes the competition and the chance to learn from the veterans.
"That's one of the things that I'm excited about. The other guys were the best guys at their high schools. I'm ready to go into a new environment where I'm not necessarily the top dog anymore and earn my place again and work my way up," he said.
Iowa last had a home-grown running back lead it in rushing in 2010, when Des Moines Lincoln's Adam Robinson did it. Before him, Sam Brownlee ('04), Tavian Banks ('97) and Jon Lazar ('76-78) were the most recent to do it.
Doll can join pretty select company in that regard, but he knows he has his work cut out for him. He's not setting any expectations.
"When I run (track), I don't really aim for a specific time. I focus on my running and reaching the highest possible level that I can. That's the approach I take with everything on and off of the field," he said.
"I'll just go in (to Iowa) and follow the guidance of the coaches and work as hard as I can to be the best player and person that I can. That's worked out pretty well for me so far. If I do that, everything else will take care of itself."
Hawkeye running back coach Ladell Betts has done a good job building the room at the position. It's not common for a college to keep that many guys happy, especially these days with NIL and the transfer portal.
Betts has connected with Doll.
"It's a super strong relationship," Doll said. "Especially with Tim Lester getting running backs involved in the receiving game a little more, (Betts) said he could see me being a receiving back and just using my speed for different things on the field."
In a full season as a junior, Doll caught 33 passes for 640 yards and six touchdowns. He hauled in 52 balls for 1,024 yards and 10 scores in his prep career. The A-D-M coaches tried to get him in space, he said.
Doll is comfortable playing at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds right now. He's open to adding weight but isn't focused on making it happen.
"It's important to have some weight behind you, but for me it's been more about how I feel athletically. Right now, I'm not too concerned going up for down," he said.
Film study is part of Doll's process. He's also familiarizing himself with Iowa's playbook. The Hawkeyes run a different offense than his high school.
Even with all that, Doll knows his position is one in need of innate ability for success.
"With preparation, you have a feel for what might happen on a play. But once that ball snaps, anything can happen. So, you have to have that natural instinct as well," he said.
Doll is soaking up his last days at home before moving to Iowa City in the coming weeks. He'll room with fellow incoming freshman, Drew Campbell, a defensive end from Cedar Falls. He'll miss home.
"(Adelians) just show so much support both in person and on social media about being super proud. I have great friends and a great community behind me. I'm super fortunate on that part," he said.