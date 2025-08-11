Fantasy Football Winners And Losers From The NFL's Preseason Week 1
The first week of the 2025 NFL Preseason is now in the books, so you know what time it is, fantasy fans … overreaction Monday! Here’s my list of 10 fantasy “winners” and 10 “losers,” all of which need to be taken with a grain of salt and in some cases, and entire pilar!
Still, there are still plenty of notes and nuggets in this article that you should keep in mind heading into the second week of preseason action. So … sit back, relax and get ready to overreact (not really, but you know how fantasy fans can be)!
Preseason Week 1 Fantasy Football Winners
Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers: Irving is the clear starting running back for the Bucs, but he could see more work earlier in the season with Rachaad White going down with an injured groin. He left the game and was ruled out, leaving Sean Tucker to take over. If White misses time, Irving could play more downs early in the regular season, especially on third downs and two-minute drills. Don’t be surprised if his ADP rises a bit.
RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos: Harvey started ahead of J.K. Dobbins and saw all the carries with the first team offense. Dobbins also played with the first-team offense, however. The rookie played 12 of 13 snaps on first and second downs, and Dobbins took all five snaps on third downs. This was just one preseason game, but it’s hard not to think the rookie might have the inside track on the starting job. This is a situation to watch throughout the preseason, but for now, Harvey is definitely a fantasy winner.
Travis Hunter, WR, Jaguars: Hunter is one of the most intriguing players maybe ever, as he’s slated to play both sides of the football. He played every snap with the Jaguars' first-team offense in three-receiver sets against the Steelers, which was no surprise since he is listed as a starting wide receiver on the team’s official depth chart (he’s currently listed as a backup cornerback). Overall, Hunter played 11 of 12 snaps with the offensive starters. This is good news, initially, for his fantasy potential as a rookie.
Tyler Warren, TE, Colts: Warren played all 20 snaps on the Colts’ first three offensive drives against the Ravens, catching three passes for 40 yards. Warren had a fourth catch called back due to penalty. Fantasy fans should keep in mind that the Colts didn’t play any of their starting wide receivers in the game, but Warren’s usage was still positive. I’m not sure he’ll be Sam LaPorta or Brock Bowes, but Warren should play a big role in the offense in Year 1. He has TE1 potential during his rookie season.
Cam Ward, QB, Titans: Ward looked good in his first preseason action, as he completed five of eight passes for 67 yards with no touchdowns (two drives) against the Buccaneers. The Titans went three-and-out on his first drive, but Ward later led a 65-yard touchdown drive. In that second offensive possession, Ward showed a great rapport with Calvin Ridley, who had catches of 27, 10 and 13 yards. We need to see much more from Ward (and we will), but this was a positive first step for him and Ridley.
Bryce Young, QB, Panthers: Young completed four of six passes for 58 yards and threw for a touchdown against the Browns. While he only played two drives, Young looked good and finished his second possession with a five-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Coker. A sleeper on my list of potential bargains at quarterback, Young is looking more and more attractive as a late-round QB2 with matchup-based starter value.
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers: McMillan, the top rookie wide receiver in my rankings, caught two passes for 43 yards in his limited time with the Panthers starters. It should be noted though that he played every snap on the Panthers’ first two drives as their X receiver, and he cleared looked like the team’s alpha in his limited time. He won’t be Thomas Jr., but McMillan has a chance to post WR2 totals in leagues.
Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants: Dart looked great in his first preseason action, completing 12 of 19 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown while adding 24 rushing yards against the Bills. He actually led the Giants in both passing and rushing yards in the contest after taking over of Russell Wilson on the team's second drive. Three of Dart's four drives results in points, with the most notable being a 29-yard touchdown pass to Lil’Jordan Humphrey. Dart won’t have much redraft value since he won’t open the season as the starter, but there’s a pretty good chance he’ll start game for the G-Men in 2025.
Keaton Mitchell, RB, Ravens: Mitchell started against the Colts and played 100 percent of the first- and second-down snaps on the first two drives. He looked great too, rushing five times for 53 yards and a touchdown. I’d also keep in mind that Mitchell looked very good in 2023 before hurting his knee, and now he’s had plenty of time to recover from that injury. He’s still third on the Ravens depth chart behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill, but we could see Mitchell going in the late rounds of 2025 drafts.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Commanders: Croskey-Merritt got the start in preseason Week 1, as both Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler were rested in the contest. It’s notable that he started over Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez Jr., however, as he played all the early-down snaps while working into the second quarter. If this suggests anything, it’s that Croskey-Merritt has a shot to become Robinson Jr.'s handcuff (Ekeler would more than likely continue to play his same role in that scenario). I want to see what happens in the next preseason game, but Croskey-Merritt’s stock is rising.
Preseason Week 1 Fantasy Football Losers
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders: Jeanty … a loser! What? Alright don’t go nuts, but he did rush for minus-1 yard on three carries in his NFL debut. It’s not a big deal and I’m not moving him down my rankings, but some fantasy fans might be a bit freaked out since he’s being picked so high. Let’s see what Jeanty does in his next preseason contest.
Breece Hall, RB, Jets: Is a committee coming to New York? In preseason Week 1, Hall got the start but played just 50 percent of the Jets' first-team snaps. He played on the first two snaps but was replaced by Isaiah Davis on third down. Hall returned for the fourth play but was then lifted for Braelon Allen for two plays. You get the point. When you also consider that new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand was with the Lions last season … who use two backs in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery … and you have to wonder if this will be the same in the Big Apple. Regardless, Hall’s stock is in question.
Kaleb Johnson, RB, Steelers: I’m not sure if this is significant, but it’s notable that Kenneth Gainwell started ahead the Jaguars of Johnson while Jaylen Warren had the night off. He only played the first four snaps before exiting the contest, which might mean that Gainwell could play a bigger role in the offense than we’re projecting. Again, this could be nothing when all’s said and done, but Gainwell’s presence needs to be monitored when it comes to Johnson’s and Warren’s fantasy value this season.
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots: Stevenson is looking like the starting running back in New England, but rookie TreVeyon Henderson will put a dent into his ceiling. The veteran started the game and played the first three snaps, while Henderson played the next three. On New England’s next drive, Henderson took the first two snaps before being replaced by Stevenson for the next five. If this sort of scenario continues, fantasy managers are looking a backfield committee square in the face. In fact, it’s hard to project Stevenson as more than a flex starter while Henderson’s stock is a bit higher.
Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills: It seems like we’ve been waiting for Kincaid to bust out forever, but will it happen? In the first game of the preseason, he continued to rotate with veteran teammate Dawson Knox. Kincaid stopped playing after Buffalo’s first two drives, while the rest of Buffalo’s first-team offense played a third drive. That included Knox, who appears set to play on running downs and limit Kincaid’s snaps. This doesn’t mean Kincaid won’t have his share of good performances, but it does mean he’ll struggle to be a consistent point producer for fantasy managers in his third NFL season.
Luther Burden III, WR, Bears: Burden III appears to be buried on the depth chart, at least for now. He played the entire first half with backups Tyler Scott and Devin Duvernay, and he only played in three-receiver sets as the primary slot man. The Bears sat starters like DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Olamide Zaccheaus, who appears to be the top slot receiver on the roster at this point. Burden III has missed time due to injuries, which could be the big reason he’s behind, but the rookie clearly has some work to do.
Anthony Richardson, QB, Colts: Richardson suffered a dislocated right pinkie finger on an unblocked sack against the Ravens, which allowed Daniel Jones to play with the first-team offense. That gave AR has one less chance to try and separate himself from Jones in the quarterback competition. The good news is that the injury is considered minor and won’t keep him out of action, but Jones is expected to start in the Colts’ next preseason contest. At this point, neither player has much traditional redraft appeal.
Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans: Spears suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Buccaneers and had to be carted off the field. He is expected to miss at least a few weeks, so his status for Week 1 is in question. In his absence, Julius Chestnut and Kalel Mullings will look to earn the second spot on the depth chart behind starter Tony Pollard, who could end up seeing more work early in the season. This could be much ado about nothing if Spears returns sooner than later, but it’s definitely still notable for fantasy fans.
Elijah Arroyo, TE, Seahawks: Arroyo’s value seemed to be on the rise after the Seahawks cut Noah Fant, and that might ultimately be true. However, A.J. Barner go the night off and is the projected starter, while Arroyo split playing time with Eric Saubert. Keep in mind that Saubert played for new Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak for one year in Denver, so he could factor into this situation more than we’re projecting. If Arroyo is limited to playing passing downs in a tight end committee, he’ll have little value in Year 1.
Jack Bech, WR, Raiders: Bech is looking more like the fourth wide receiver on the Raiders roster, as fellow rookie Dont’e Thornton Jr. started ahead of him as the X receiver in their first preseason game. Jakobi Meyers played the slot and Tre Tucker was the Z receiver with the first-team offense. There is still time for Bech to work his way up the depth chart, but right now you have to like Thornton Jr. more in fantasy redrafts.