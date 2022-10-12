Brian Ferentz Explains Iowa QB Hierarchy

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Brian Ferentz understands the argument for changing quarterbacks as Iowa’s offense is sputtering at the halfway point of the season.

And evaluating the position is something Ferentz, Iowa’s offensive coordinator, says is ongoing.

But, asked during his Wednesday press conference if backup Alex Padilla could take over for current starter Spencer Petras, Ferentz said, “We would feel comfortable with Alex in the game. We feel like he is a good player, but the reason that Spencer is our quarterback is we feel like he gives us the best chance to win.”

Petras has just two touchdown passes in six games this season. He has completed just 54 percent of his passes, and has thrown three interceptions.

Making a change just to make a change, though, is something Ferentz isn’t interested in doing, and isn’t something that Ferentz said is in the philosophy of the Hawkeyes.

“I don't disagree with the philosophy of changing for change's sake,” he said. “I think it has been effective for people. I think it exists in the world. It's like any philosophy. You can point to times it's successful. You can point to times it's not successful. Just like sticking with somebody, right? That's going to cut both ways at some point as well.”

Asked if there was a “downside” to making a change to Padilla, Ferentz responded, “What’s the upside?” He then expanded the answer by saying, “I'm not trying to be coy. What I'm saying is … what's the downside? I'm not interested in making a change for change's sake. What I'm looking at is … I'm saying what's the upside?

“I don't know. There's unknown there. I know what Spencer has done. I know what Spencer can do, and I know what he does every day. That's the evaluation piece that we were talking about. That's what the decision is made on.”

Padilla played in nine games, and started three, last season. He completed 49.1 percent of his passes and threw for 636 yards and two touchdowns. He has not taken a snap this season.

“Right now the best way I can describe the quarterback position is this — it's like any position on our football team,” Ferentz said. “We're evaluating everybody all the time on everything. The quarterback position is very simple. Who can do the job the absolute best?

“What are we looking at? We're looking at metrics. Not just games. Practice. You're talking about decisions, reads, timing, location, all those things. The good news with the quarterback position it's very tangible. There's not a lot of gray area when you are grading those factors.”

Joe Labas, the third-string quarterback on Iowa’s roster, is still a work-in-progress, Ferentz said.

“Joe continues to do a good job, but the simple answer to that is he has not yet closed the gap on (Petras and Padilla), but doesn't discourage you from continuing to work with him, and hope that you get there,” Ferentz said.