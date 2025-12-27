Iowa DC Wins Inaugural Tom Moore Legacy Award

The No. 23 Iowa Hawkeyes are gearing up to finish what has been an up, down and all around season of football with a match in the ReliaQuest bowl against the Vanderbilt Commodores. As that clash approaches within the week, the team is locked onto trying to add one more victory to their current 8-4 tally.

After having sat on the fringe of a College Football Playoff (CFP) bid for a considerable portion of the year, Iowa ultimately failed to topple their ranked opponents in unfortunately traditional fashion. Now, the team will have to settle for a battle against a rigorous Southeastern Conference opponent.

Vanderbilt, of course, is dealing with the same CFP-related disappointment. Selection stings.

But until the two squads meet, Iowa has already traveled down south to Tampa Bay. As the Hawkeyesprepare for their bowl-bout vs. the Commodores, black and gold legend and current NFL consultant Tom Moore stopped by one of the team's practices. Having won a championship with Iowa in 1958, Moore holds the kind of "dinners paid for" pedigree in Iowa City that few players can equally claim.

A Hawkeye Legend's Legacy

His legacy, of course, makes the newly-initiated Tom Moore Legacy Award all the more special. According to a blurb posted on X (Twitter) by IOnTheHawks host Mitch Fick, the award is presented to a coach who reflects all the best aspects of Coach Moore's own career.

For Iowa Football, the first ever recipient was an easy choice: defensive coordinator Phil Parker.

Having been hired just one year after current head coach Kirk Ferentz, in 1999 - initially as a defensive backs coach - Parker is one of the oldest bastions of consistent succes within the Hawkeyes' esteemed tradition on the gridiron.

In 2012, Parker was promoted to the DC role that he currently holds. Nearly 15 years later, the storied coach is still finding new ways to impact his team.

Unwavering Commitment to the Game

Ranked seventh nationally in total defense according to FOX Sports, Parker's defense plainly exemplifies his "unwavering commitment to the game." Success goes beyond loyalty and into results; the latter will buy any coach time, but the former is, in the long run, the only thing that can supply any real staying power.

When you've got both? Well, a leader like Phil Parker is the result. A cornerstone of Iowa Hawkeyes Football and, certainly, a deserving recipient of such a prestigious honor.

