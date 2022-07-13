Bryson Vowell Discusses Relationship with Iowa Football

Iowa assistant Kelton Copeland reached out to Tennessee-based trainer and former San Francisco 49er receiver Quinton Patton this spring. The Hawkeye receiver coach asked if Patton knew of any under-the-radar pass-catchers he should scout.

Patton came up with Bryson Vowell, a 2023 recruit from Clinton (TN) Anderson County High. Copeland flew down to watch Vowell perform during his school's spring practice in May.

Copeland liked what he saw. He offered Vowell (6-4, 190) a scholarship midway through the workout.

"Me and him have been in close contact since then," Vowell told HN. "All of their official visits spots got filled up in the summer, so he invited me for an official visit for a game this fall."

Vowell plans on accepting the invitation. He expects to be on Iowa's campus sometime during the early season.

"I'd like to see how the coaches get involved with the players and their relationships. I'd also like to see how the players' relationships are when it comes to teamwork and how good they are to each other," he said.

Iowa, Arkansas State and Murray State are Vowell's top three options right now, he said. Others are showing interest in him.

"Kansas, Northwestern and Arkansas are the ones I'm hearing from the most," he said.

Anderson County utilizes Vowell's height with fade and jump-ball passes in the end zone. He believes college coaches want to see more of him running routes and catching balls elsewhere on the field this fall. That could increase interest and offers.

"I'm just going to go through my senior season and see what happens after that. I'm just keeping my options open right now. No schools have risen to the top of my list as of now," he said.

Vowell has bonded with Copeland, aiding Iowa's chances.

"He's a great dude," Vowell said. "Me and him sat and talked for like three hours when he came to our school. He's one of the best dudes I've met, really. He's a really good guy."

It didn't take long during the in-person viewing for Copeland to see Vowell was a good fit for the Hawkeyes.

"He liked my teamwork with my teammates. He liked how I explained to the younger receivers how to run routes and how to stack up against the DBs. He also liked how I had good manners," Vowell said.

Vowell wants to major in Broadcasting in college.

Rivals ranks Vowell as a three-star prospect. He reports running the 40-yard dash at the Memphis camp in 4.5 seconds.

Vowell accumulated more than 700 receiving yards with 13 touchdown catches as a junior.

You can watch Vowell's junior highlights HERE.