Cael Vanderbush Commits to Hawkeyes

Iowa picked up its 10th known verbal commitment in the 2022 recruiting class Monday night. Plainfield (IN) High tight end Cael Vanderbush announced his decision on social media.

Vanderbush (6-6, 200) visited Iowa this past weekend for its 24-14 victory against Colorado State. The Hawkeyes offered him a scholarship during the stop.

Vanderbush verbally committed to Western Michigan on July 6. He also reported scholarship offers from Utah and Air Force.

Through six games as a senior, Vanderbush has caught 24 passes for 561 yards and four touchdowns. He's also returned six kicks for 158 yards (26.3 YPR).

Vanderbush averaged 127. points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in basketball as a junior. He ran with the Indy Heat Gym Rats on the AAU circuit.

Rivals ranks Vanderbush as a three-star prospect in football.

You can see highlights from his first three football games this season HERE.