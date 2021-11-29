Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Caleb Shudak B1G Special Teams Player of Week
    Caleb Shudak

    IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa senior kicker Caleb Shudak has been named Big Ten Conference Special Teams Player of the Week for his play in the Hawkeyes’ 28-21 win at Nebraska. The announcement was made Monday by the Big Ten office.

    Shudak (5-foot-8, 178-pounds) is a native of Council Bluffs, Iowa, who joined the Iowa program as a walk-on. He connected on all four field goal attempts against Nebraska, connecting from 51, 48, 36, and 44 yards. The four made field goals matches a career high, set the previous week in Iowa’s 33-23 win over Illinois.

    Shudak had made a career-long 51-yard field goal in three different games this season, including wins over Iowa State, Illinois, and Nebraska. For the season he has made 22-of-25 attempts with just one miss from less than 50 yards.

    For the season, Shudak leads the Hawkeyes in scoring with 100 points, adding 34-of-34 PAT attempts to go with his 22 made field goals. Shudak’s 100 points rank as the eighth-highest single season total in school history. He also handles kickoff duties, recording 39 touchbacks.

    Off the field, Shudak has earned Academic All-Big Ten honors the last four years. He has earned Dean’s List recognition during seven semesters and President’s List honors.

    Iowa (10-2, 7-2) claimed the Big Ten’s West Division championship. The Hawkeyes will meet Michigan in the Big Ten championship game Saturday, Dec. 4, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis (7:17 p.m. CT, FOX).

