Skip to main content
Casey Etienne Jr. Discusses Iowa Football Offer

'24 Fort Lauderdale (FL) Cardinal Gibbons S Casey Etienne Jr.

Casey Etienne Jr. Discusses Iowa Football Offer

Hawkeyes Jump In With '24 South Florida Defensive Back
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Iowa assistant coach Abdul Hodge returned to his hometown Tuesday looking for future Hawkeyes. The trip included a stop at Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons High School. 

There he offered a scholarship to junior safety Casey Etienne Jr.. 

"I had a great conversation, and he taught me some things already," Etienne Jr. "He informed me. I appreciate receiving a Hawkeye offer because it’s a great Power Five school in a tough Big Ten conference. They play in one of the best conferences in college football, and they play well at that."

Etienne Jr. (6-3, 180) also reports scholarships Penn State, Iowa State, Kentucky, Syracuse and Vanderbilt. Florida State, where he visited in September, and others are showing him interest. 

"I don’t really know too much about Iowa. I know they are a tough team, for sure, and their defense gets after it," he said.

This fall, Etienne Jr. was credited with an interception, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 53 total tackles and a blocked kick. You can see his highlights HERE. He's also a high-end basketball player. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cardinal Gibbons is one of the state's top programs. Its senior running back, Kamari Moulton, is verbally committed to the Hawkeyes. 

"I haven’t talked with Kamari too much yet, but I definitely will. I’m really close with Kamari so I’m sure I’ll talk to him and he can tell me a few things, for sure," Etienne Jr. said.

Iowa City sits almost 1,500 miles away from Fort Lauderdale. That's OK with him. 

"I’m comfortable with going away for school. I’ve lived in Florida my whole life, so I want to go out and see and live in new states," he said.

Etienne Jr. is considering an Iowa visit. He estimates that likely would happen in the summer.  

"I think I will. It’s kind of early right now to say, but I think I will," he said. 

He plans on majoring in Broadcasting when he gets to college. He reports a 4.4 GPA

In This Article (1)

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

Kaevon Merriweather
Football

Jack Campbell, Kaevon Merriweather Sports News All-Americans

By Iowa Sports Information
Caitlin Clark
Basketball

B1G Names Caitlin Clark Player of Week

By Iowa Sports Information
Jack Campbell
Football

Jack Campbell Iowa's 29th Consensus All-American

By Iowa Sports Information
Joe Evans, Jack Campbell, Riley Moss, Kaevon Merriweather
Football

Iowa Football Announces Team Awards

By Iowa Sports Information
Connor McCaffery
Basketball

Watch: Iowa Basketball Wisconsin Postgame

By Iowa Sports Information
Patrick McCaffery
Basketball

Hawkeyes Fall Short in OT Against Wisconsin

By John Bohnenkamp
Dasonte Bowen, Tony Perkins
Basketball

Photo Gallery: Iowa-Wisconsin Men's Basketball

By Rob Howe
Isaac TeSlaa
Football

Isaac TeSlaa Checks Out Iowa Football

By Rob Howe