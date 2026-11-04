Iowa Football CFP Ranking: Instant Takeaways and Reactions to Hawkeyes' Ranking

The College Football Playoff rankings are live, so let the debates begin. With the first rendition of the rankings out, it's time to judge which teams are too high, which teams are too low, who was disrespected, and who has a chance at the 12-team field.

The Iowa Hawkeyes, who sit at 6-2 so far this year, have made the first College Football Playoff top 25 rankings, which has set the table for Iowa to make a run and potentially make its first postseason playoff in the new format.

Iowa Football CFP Ranking

The Iowa Hawkeyes are ranked No. 19 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. This closely follows the AP Top 25 poll, which had Iowa at No. 21, and the Coaches Poll, which put Iowa at No. 20.

The committee is higher on Iowa than the polls, which is a massive win for Iowa. Getting this initial bump over the other rankings is huge for Iowa to make a run to the College Football Playoff 12-team field.

Is Iowa too high or too low?

I have no complaints about this spot in the rankings for the Hawkeyes. This is where Iowa belongs, and honestly, Iowa can't be upset about it, either. Iowa has the time and chances to run the table and continue to climb these rankings.

With a myriad of ranked games across the slate this weekend, an Iowa win over Northwestern on the road, which would qualify as a quality win, could send Iowa near the top 15 next week.

What does this mean for the Iowa Hawkeyes?

I honestly think this has set a pretty clear path for Iowa, with the College Football Playoff committee daring Iowa to win out. With such a logjam of two-loss teams in these rankings, the Iowa Hawkeyes are going to make the College Football Playoff if they finish the season 10-2.

Yes, it takes winning out in games against Northwestern, Purdue, Illinois, and Nebraska, which is a lot harder than it sounds, but it's the path for Iowa to make the field. Iowa is in a position where the Hawkeyes can slowly creep up the rankings each week.

Then, suddenly, we look up in December, and the Iowa Hawkeyes, if they win out and get to 10-2, are going to be in the field. That's the scenario at play for Iowa after these first rankings. The path for Iowa is simple. Don't mistake it for being easy. But it's simple.