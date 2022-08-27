Challenging Path Makes Eric Epenesa Stronger

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Eric Epenesa understands the comparisons are natural. He's playing football at Iowa as a walk-on after his older brother, AJ Epenesa, earned all-American honors as a junior in 2019 before heading to the NFL.

When you look them in the face, there's no doubting they're siblings. Pull back, and you notice the differences quickly.

The Buffalo Bills rosters lists AJ at 6-foot-6, 260 pounds. Iowa shows Eric at a generous 6-3 and 193 pounds.

"I know people wonder if I drew the short stick," Eric says with a smile. "What happened to you? Why aren't you as tall?

"Obviously, I'd love to be taller. But I was given this by God. Can't change it. So I just have to work a little extra hard and keep grinding."

Sam Epenesa, the family's oldest sibling, earned a scholarship for volleyball at Purdue, where she was a three-year starter. The youngest sibling, Iose, already has secured football scholarship offers from Arkansas, Iowa, Miami (FL), Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee and Utah as a prep sophomore. He's listed on the Edwardsville (IL) high roster at 6-4, 245.

Eric loves his brothers and sister. He shares joy in their successes. He also uses their accomplishments and hits in the genetic lottery for fuel.

"I like to think it just makes me a little bit tougher than they are. It gives me a little edge. I always have a slight chip on my shoulder that I can be just as good as them but I wasn't given the same body," he said.

"So, I have to work extra hard to get there. I think it is probably better off for me in the long run."

Eric already has overcome obstacles to reach his redshirt freshman season at Iowa. Scheduled to walk on with the Hawkeyes in the summer of 2020, the linebacker's arrival was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. When the Big Ten season was canceled in August before being revived again a month later, he'd been advised to wait until January to enroll.

"Nobody knew what was going on or if there would be practice or anything. The (Iowa) coaches told me it was probably in my best interest not to come in and take on-line classes and spend all that money if there wasn't going to be football," he said.

Eric took a few classes at a junior college near home in the fall of '20. He stayed in shape by working out with Iose and his father, Epenesa Epenesa, a former defensive lineman at Iowa.

"He and my mom (Stephanie Epenesa) also had me doing chores," Eric said with a chuckle.

Iowa's winter break was extended into late January of '21 with the pandemic still impacting the country. Then, a few days after arriving to campus that month, Eric tested positive for the virus.

"I was like, dude, what's going on? I was immediately locked up for 14 days," he recalled.

When he exited quarantine, he faced protocols that delayed his return to workouts, including a heart test. That stunted some of his growth in the program. He didn't return to full speed until late in spring practice.

Eric feels like he's made up ground since getting back on the field. He has had a winter conditioning session, a spring ball, two summer training sessions and two camps to catch up.

"I feel like I've been progressing really well in learning the defense. I think everything is going quite good," he said.

Eric is attempting to climb the depth chart at a deep position. He likes that challenge even though he could have been playing by now at Butler or Northwest Missouri State, schools that offered him scholarships coming out of high school.

"I thought it was in my best interest in investing in myself," he said. "If I want to play football at the next level, I feel like this place gives me the best opportunity."

His family's history with Iowa also played a role in his decision. His father always has proclaimed a love for the Hawkeyes and passed that along to his children.

"I saw it everywhere as a child, on shirts and picture frames. There are helmets in my house. But I definitely chose this place for my own reasons. At the same time, it's great to be somewhere where you feel loved and everybody already kind of knows you a little bit," he said.

Eric, who is studying Mechanical Engineering, weighed in at 201 pounds earlier this month. He's set a goal of getting to at least 220 during his time in college. He checked in at about 170 when he arrived on campus.

"I think I've done a good job of getting in a grove with gaining weight. I think even in camp I've probably added five pounds. I had gotten down in the spring when I got really sick. But I've been working my way back up. I think it's the first time I've ever weighed over 200 pounds," he said.

Eric always has possessed athleticism. He earned letters in volleyball and wrestling at Edwardsville. He's maintained it while adding the pounds.

Instead of worrying about what he doesn't have, Eric focuses on achieving his goals. His family supports him.

AJ has talked a lot about his pride for Polynesian culture. Eric echoed those sentiments. It also keeps reminding him that he's different, and that's OK.

"I have a lot of relatives that are very talented whether it be in athletics or music or whatever. It's kind of fun because they're all big people. Me being the 6-1, 6-2 that I am is average. I think it's funny. We walk around. Everyone's huge. I love it and my culture. I can't get enough of it," he said.