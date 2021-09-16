Charlie Jones Emerging as Receiver

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Charlie Jones has bragging rights in the Iowa wide receiver room right now.

Jones is the only receiver with a touchdown catch so far this season, which is why wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland said that Jones is “braggadocios” about it.

“In a good way,” Copeland said, smiling.

It’s been a long time since Jones has had a touchdown reception. He had three as a freshman in 2018 when he was playing at Buffalo.

So, his 26-yard touchdown catch of a Spencer Petras pass late in the first half of last Saturday’s 27-17 win at Iowa State was something to celebrate.

“It’s nice to see,” said Jones, who led the Hawkeyes with two catches for 36 yards last week. “It’s been a while. It’s been a long road. Definitely it’s not over, but it’s nice to see some things kind of come into place.”

It’s why Jones came to Iowa — a risky decision, he said, given that he was giving up a scholarship at Buffalo to walk on with the Hawkeyes.

“I just wanted to play against the best of the best every week,” Jones said. “The Big Ten does that every week. I wanted to play against the best competition, showcase myself. I knew Iowa was a place that if you worked hard, (opportunities) would be there for you. I had to walk on here, and there was definitely a risk leaving Buffalo, leaving a scholarship. But I knew if I work hard, stick with it, the opportunities would come.”

He has taken advantage of the chance.

“He’s progressing,” Copeland said. “He’s a senior on paper, but I think we all realize he’s still new to Iowa football, being a transfer from Buffalo. So I’m excited for his development. He keeps showing good things on a daily basis. He got to show a little bit of that against Iowa State.”

It’s a crowded room of wide receivers, with the experienced pass catchers in Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Nico Ragaini and the inexperienced-but-talented receivers in Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce IV.

Jones has been able to stand out. That continued growth, Copeland said, is up to Jones.

“I can’t speak on what’s going to happen moving forward,” Copeland said. “I wish I could, I’d be a rich man if I could. (Jones’ Saturday play) did not surprise me at all.

“That’s pretty much what I expect.”

Copeland said Jones’ contributions are more than just the receptions. It’s a complete game, he said.

“We’ve been seeing that for the last two years since he’s been on campus,” Copeland said.

But it’s more than just receiving for Jones. He leads the team with 220 all-purpose yards, including 101 in kick returns and 81 in punt returns. Jones ranks eighth nationally in combined kick return yards with 182, 19th nationally in punt return yardage at 11.6 yards per game, and 18th nationally in kick return average at 25.2 yards.

Jones had punt returns of 18 and 24 yards in Saturday’s game to set the Hawkeyes up inside Iowa State territory, although the Hawkeyes couldn’t convert either time.

“It’s definitely big for the offense. It helps take the pressure off,” Jones said. “Obviously I want to be smart with my decisions — time and place for everything. I like to go back there and be completely confident in the way I’ve prepared. I’m confident in the guys who are blocking for me. I know they take it really seriously. So I know I’ve got a little bit more time to maybe make a risky decision.”

His college career has been about those kinds of decisions. The one he made to come to Iowa, he said, is paying off.

“It was really a tough decision (to leave Buffalo),” Jones said. “. I knew that the road was going to be a little more difficult. When the time comes, you have to take advantage of the opportunities.”