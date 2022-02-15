Skip to main content
Chase Brackney Commits to Hawkeyes

2023 Colorado Defensive Lineman Chase Brackney

Iowa Football picked up a verbal commitment Monday night. It returned to a familiar location to do so. 

Englewood (CO) Cherry Creek High defensive lineman Chase Brackney announced on social media that he was choosing the Hawkeyes. They gained a pledge from that school back in 2019, when quarterback Alex Padillla selected the Black and Gold. 

Brackney (6-4, 260) became the fourth known verbal commitment in Iowa's 2023 recruiting class. He joined Iowa City High linebacker Ben Kueter, Norwalk (IA) defensive lineman Maddux Borcherding-Johnson and New Jersey quarterback Marco Lainez. 

According to Max Preps, Brackney recorded 82 tackles during the '21 season. He made 3.0 stops for loss, added four sacks, caused two fumbles and recovered two fumbles. 

Iowa offered Brackney a scholarship on Feb. 6. He attended the Hawkeyes' junior day on Jan. 23. 

Brackney also reported scholarship offers from Cal, Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon State, USC and others. Wisconsin was among the schools showing interest in him. 

None of the recruiting services had a star grade on Brackey at the time of publishing. 

You can watch Brackney's junior highlights HERE

