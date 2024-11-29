Bears QB Caleb Williams Rips Former Iowa Star
Former Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Campbell helped the Detroit Lions defeat the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day, but not without some controversy in the process.
During the win, Campbell laid a rather ugly-looking hit on Bears quarterback Caleb Williams along the sideline, which caused Williams' knee to buckle awkwardly.
Thankfully, Williams was alright, but the rookie signal-caller made sure to let Campbell know that he was not a fan of the tackle.
"I didn't really appreciate the play," Williams told reporters. "He just kind of dove straight at my knee. I didn't really get that. Definitely kind of frustrated about that one. ... The play was funky. But yeah."
The hit definitely wasn't pretty, but to be fair to Campbell, Williams was running with the football. Yes, he's a quarterback, but he wasn't sliding, so at that point, he's a ball carrier, so he's fair game.
Campbell logged three tackles on the day. Over the course of the 2024 campaign overall, he has registered 90 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
The 24-year-old spent four years at Iowa between 2019 and 2022. He broke out during his junior campaign when he racked up 143 tackles. He then recorded 128 stops during his final collegiate season.
Campbell was selected by the Lions with the 18th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He appeared in every contest during his rookie year, rattling off 95 tackles and a couple of sacks.
The Los Angeles native has played a significant role in Detroit owning the best record in the NFC.