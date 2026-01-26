Iowa's Ben McCollum Doesn't Want Moody Recruits

The Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball program went the better part of the last two decades under head coach Fran McCaffery, suffering under a progressively aged style of play and falling behind the needle of competition in the B1G. Upon hiring Ben McCollum in McCaffery's wake, a portion of those issues have been immediately remedied.

Still, in only the HC's first year - in addition to his own hiccups as the team finds its footing - little is known about McCollum's full recruiting capabilities, simply because he brought most of the current roster's competitive identity over from his time with the Drake Bulldogs.

As McCollum's Hawkeyes enjoy a week-long break before taking on the USC Trojans in a continuation of conference play, the coach took to the media to detail his recruiting process. In short, McCollum wants winners without bad moods.

Recruits That Expect to Win

"We want [guys] that have won in high school..." McCollum started, outlining his expectation for a bonafide, black and gold recruit, "they expect to win."

"I'm big on guys that aren't moody," McCollum continued. "Of the things that will get you out of our program, moody, soft, lack of toughness kids... those two things will get you out of our program as quickly as possible."

Drake Men's Basketball Coach Ben McCollum on the type of player he seeks out for his program:



"We want [guys] that have won in high school... they expect to win.... of the things that will get you out of our program.. moody, soft... lack of toughness kids."@dandakich… pic.twitter.com/I4N3vwsBaV — OutKick (@Outkick) March 17, 2025

"Obviously college kids do college things, and that's part of being a mentor... let's have some fun, and let's have some fun competing. Let's love on each other, let's serve each other and make this program better."

Making The Program Better

It hasn't been a flawless year for Iowa, especially as of late. The team's recent three-game losing streak has left them, even after two recent wins, with an uninspiring 4-4 in-conference record. At 14-5 overall, the Hawkeyes appear to be a team floating just above the bubble, in March Madness terms.

McCollum, up to now, has done well enough in his new position to earn a portion of trust in his hardened philosophy for new players. The Hawkeyes' current identity may be somewhat ground in teams of the past, but those are teams that McCollum recruited all the same.

Only, under a different roof and, arguably, with far inferior resources. As the current team progress through McCollum's inaugural season, questions about what the coach is capable of on the recruiting trail will have to wait until those cogs have really started turning.

Having the Hawkeyes back in conference and national tournament consideration is plenty good enough for now.

