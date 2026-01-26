Iowa vs. Ohio State Takeaways: Third Ranked Win Of The Week

There was never a doubt at Carver Hawkeye Arena as the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes took care of business against No. 12 Ohio State, 91-70.

Their 21 point victory marked their biggest in quite some time. For reference, they just beat No. 15 Michigan State and No. 15 Maryland by a combined 14 points.

The Buckeyes stood no chance coming to CHA as Iowa completed their most impressive week in quite some time.

Second year head coach Jan Jensen couldn't be any more thrilled with her squad's 18-2 (9-0) record as they have just one more matchup before their most highly anticipated showdown of the season.

1. Addie Deal Does It Again

3️⃣ top-15 wins in one week 😎 pic.twitter.com/zLq9dfyKRI — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) January 25, 2026

The Taylor McCabe situation is certainly something to monitor, but Hawkeyes have no reason to fear. Deal played a staggering 32 minutes, setting a new career high. Previously, she played 31 minutes against Western Illinois where she dropped 17 points.

Against the No. 12 team in the nation, she led the Hawkeyes with 20. Deal was one of four Iowa players to finish in double digits, but no performance was more impressive than the freshman's.

2. The Ava Heiden/Hannah Stuelke Pairing Is Undeniable

There might not be a better 1-2 punch in all of college basketball. Heiden and Stuelke, no matter the situation, always have each others back. They compliment each other so well, and once again paved the way for Iowa's offense in a dominating effort.

Both ladies finished with 18 points as they shot extremely well from the field. Heiden went 9-11 and didn't attempt a single three pointer or free throw. Stuelke finished 8-13 but the most impressive part of her stat line was the 15 rebounds she hauled in. Iowa out-rebounded OSU by 18 and Stuelke was a huge reason for that.

3. Who Can Stop Iowa?

Baseline to baseline 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/qmxydhB8HN — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) January 25, 2026

At this point the only team in the conference that stands a chance of stopping the Hawkeyes are the Bruins. Michigan could put up a good fight, but the Iowa vs. UCLA game is one everyone will be watching.

No. 3 UCLA is the only other undefeated team in the B1G and they're looking to keep it that way heading into their game on February 1. That game is going to decide just how legit this Iowa team is, but it's hard to doubt them as they ride an eight game winning streak. Knowing they barely lost to Iowa State and their only other loss is to UConn, this team is as legit as it gets.

