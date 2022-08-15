Connor Colby's Versatility Key for Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Connor Colby was warming up before practice early last week when he got the news.

“They told me I was playing tackle that day,” Colby said. “That’s when it started.”

Whether Colby stays at right tackle, moves back to right guard or gets snaps at both spots is yet to be determined. But count on the sophomore to be a pivotal piece in this young but talented offensive line.

“He’s made for probably every position in the offensive line,” second-year offensive line coach George Barnett said. “It’s the same conversation we had last year about Connor. He’s just an every day accountable guy. He’s really sharp, and he loves playing football.”

Colby, who had Power Five offers from schools like Ohio State, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Iowa State and Nebraska as a senior at Kennedy of Cedar Rapids, signed with the Hawkeyes and enrolled for the second semester in 2021. That meant he was able to get a jump start to his career by participating in spring ball last year.

By the time that fall drills started in August of 2021, Barnett knew he had someone special.

“The way he carries himself is very impressive,” Barnett said.

Colby gave himself a goal when practice started last fall.

“My goal was just to be able to travel for the (season),” he said.

Injuries to starting guards Kyler Schott and Justin Britt opened a spot for Colby in the rotation. He came off the bench to see action at guard in the first three games of his college career. He also got some snaps at tackle in the season opener against Indiana.

Britt suffered a season-ending injury against Kent State in week three. Colby became the first true freshman since 2017 (Tristan Wifrs) to start in the offensive line a week later against Colorado State.

“What I really liked about Connor a year ago is just his competitiveness and his toughness, because it’s really hard to play in the offensive line as a first-year player,” Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz said. “That’s a real challenge. Not every day was a great day for him. Not every play was a great play. But his mental toughness and his ability to just keep competing really impressed us.”

Colby started the final 11 games, and played every snap against Minnesota and Michigan. Instead of getting a feel for the college game in practice, Colby got his between the lines on Saturday.

“I wouldn’t say I had a bunch of confidence,” Colby said. “It was more Coach Barnett having the confidence in me to be out there and get the job done. When you’re out there and you’re pretty young, you kind of doubt yourself because you’re going against guys that are three and four years older than you. They’ve already got all those years in a strength and conditioning program. It was definitely tough at times.”

Schott and all-America center Tyler Linderbaum offered advice and encouragement.

“They kept me in the right place,” Colby said. “The game was definitely a lot quicker than I was used to. That was the hardest thing to adjust to.”

Before the start of fall drills earlier this month, Barnett said the plan was to give Colby a look at both guard and tackle in fall drills.

“Coming into camp we knew we wanted to see him out on the edge a little bit, too,” Barnett said. “It’s about a 50-50 split right now with him on the edge and inside, and he’s doing well.”

Barnett said that physically and athletically, Colby is made for probably every position in the offensive line. He also said Colby has a natural feel for offensive line play that makes it easy to take for granted that he’s only in his second season of college ball.

“Probably the biggest thing that impresses you about Connor is just his ability to mentally handle the challenges that come with a game and a series, and adversity, and things like that,” Barnett said. “He just does a tremendous job.”

That ability to adjust under fire also makes it easier for Barnett to plug Colby in at guard or tackle.

“You’re always wondering what this kid can handle right now and what he can’t handle right now, just to be fair with the him,” Barnett added. “With Connor, you still do that. But usually the answer is make him prove he can’t do it.”

Colby played at tackle in his first spring practice in 2021. He was moved to guard last fall.

“It’s really not that big of an adjustment for me because I had some prior experience,” Colby said.

He’s watching film to get a better feel for what the tackle position requires.

“Tackle is a little bit different,” he observed. “You have a little more space out there. Mostly you’ve got to focus on your fundamentals. On the inside at guard, It’s about how fast you can get your hands on the guy.”

Colby enters the season wiser, and bigger. He carries 313 pounds on his 6-foot-6 frame now, up 15 from a season ago. He said his ideal weight will be “what the strength staff tells me I need to weigh in at.”

The speed of the game has also slowed down for Colby.

“This year I kind of take a step back and I see what’s going on, the bigger picture out there,” he said.

Colby said he had no preference for which position he plays.

“Anything I can do to play football, I’m good with that,” he said.