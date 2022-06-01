Iowa Announces '22 Hall of Fame Class

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Iowa Letterwinners Club and the University of Iowa Athletics Department announced its 2022 Hall of Fame Class on Wednesday.

The 33rd Hall of Fame Class includes Dallas Clark (football), Amy Fowler (field hockey), Dan Holm (wrestling), Kari Knopf (softball), Keith Noreen (baseball), George Roddy (men’s golf) and Nancilea Underwood (women’s swimming & diving).

The seven-person class will be inducted into the Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 – the evening prior to the Iowa football team’s season opener against South Dakota State.

The induction ceremony, which is open to the public, will be held in the Feller Club Room at Carver-Hawkeye with doors opening at 5 p.m. (CT) and the ceremony will follow at 6:30 p.m. Cost for the evening is $25 and includes heavy appetizers and a cash bar will be available. Reserve your spot today! (https://bit.ly/3PUnJ2Y)

All Iowa athletes who have earned at least one varsity letter at Iowa are eligible for the Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame. Athletes must have completed their eligibility 10 years and coaches/administrators five years prior to their induction.

2022 Hall of Fame Class

Dallas Clark, Football (2000 – 2002)

Dallas Clark was a consensus first-team All-American, first-team All-Big Ten, and John Mackey Award recipient in 2002. Clark was selected by Indianapolis with the 24th pick of the first round in the 2003 NFL Draft. An All-Pro selection in 2009, Clark appeared in two Super Bowls, including the Colts’ victory over Chicago in 2007.

Amy Fowler, Field Hockey (1989 – 1992)

Amy Fowler was a three-time All-American, earning first-team honors in 1991 and 1992. Fowler was an All-Region and first-team All-Big Ten honoree in 1990, 1991, and 1992. In 1991, Fowler was selected as the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, and she participated in the U.S. Olympic Sports Festival.

Dan Holm, Wrestling (1972 – 1975)

Dan Holm won the 158-pound NCAA championship in 1975, leading Iowa to its first ever NCAA title. Holm was a three-time All-American and led Iowa to back-to-back Big Ten championships in 1974 and 1975. He was the runner-up at 158-pounds both years.

Kari Knopf, Softball (1994 – 1997)

Knopf was a three-time All-American and a four-time All-Region and first-team All-Big Ten selection from 1994-1997. She was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 1994 and led Iowa to three-straight Women’s College World Series appearances. Knopf holds school records for games played (254), at bats (802), hits (305) and RBIs (163).

Keith Noreen, Baseball (1987 – 1990)

Keith Noreen was a three-time first-team All-Big Ten selection and an ABCA All-Region honoree in 1989. Noreen led the Hawkeyes to the 1990 Big Ten Championship and NCAA Regional appearance. He still holds school records for hits (267), RBIs (193), total bases (441) and game-winning RBI (27), while ranking second in games played (216), and runs (200).

George Roddy, Men’s Golf (1930 – 1931)

George Roddy was the first Black Hawkeye golfer and the first Black athlete inducted to the Indiana Golf Hall of Fame. He was a two time All-University of Iowa champion in 1929 and 1930. Roddy was team captain in 1930 and 1931. He finished his career with an undefeated individual match record and set the Finkbine course record of 72 in 1930. Roddy was a member of State Championship and State Collegiate Championship Teams in 1931.

Nancilea Underwood, Women’s Swimming and Diving (2001-03, 2004-06)

Nancilea Underwood was a five-time All-American in the diving well. She earned All-America status off the 3-meter in 2003 and the 1-meter and 3-meter in 2005 and 2006. Underwood was the Big Ten Medal of Honor recipient in 2006 and she competed in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.