Cowboys Linked to Iowa Star RB
The Iowa Hawkeyes have received an absolutely massive season from star running back Kaleb Johnson.
Not only has Johnson been putting together an impressive season that has made him one of the nation's best running backs, he has been improving his stock for the 2025 NFL Draft. There are many teams in the NFL that could use help at the running back position.
Johnson is going to be a very interesting team to watch in the draft. There are some who believe that he could end up sneaking into the latter part of the first round, while others expect him to be a second-round pick.
No matter where he ends up being drafted, Johnson is going to be an impact player right off the bat.
Iowa fans have been curious about which teams could have interesting in landing Johnson. There are quite a few potential fits.
One of those fits is the Dallas Cowboys.
Pro Football Network recently listed a few destinations that could make sense for Johnson. The Cowboys were on that list and it makes a lot of sense.
Right now, Dallas is struggling to find a consistent running game. They have struggled so far this season and are in danger of missing the playoffs entirely if they can't figure things out quickly.
Ezekiel Elliott was signed in free agency, but has been an absolute dud in his return to the Cowboys. Behind him, Dallas has Rico Dowdle and Dalvin Cook. Both of those players are decent pieces, but they're nothing close to being a workhorse caliber of player.
If Johnson were to end up with the Cowboys, he would have a good chance to become an instant starter.
During the 2024 college football season with the Hawkeyes, Johnson has carried the football 170 times for 1,279 yards and 19 touchdowns. Those numbers average out to 7.5 yards per carry. He has also picked up 109 yards and a score in the passing game.
All of that being said, Johnson will be an interesting name to watch throughout the rest of the season and in the 2025 NFL Draft. Don't be surprised if Dallas has interest in drafting him.