Dane Belton Declares for NFL Draft

Iowa safety Dane Belton (4) lines up against Illinois receiver Donny Navarro III (86) during their game on Nov. 20, 2021 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa Football learned this week that a key member of its secondary would be returning. Saturday, it found out that another standout was heading to the NFL. 

Safety Dane Belton announced on social media that he would be foregoing the rest of his eligibility to enter the 2022 Draft. Cornerback Riley Moss let people know on Wednesday that he would be returning for a sixth season with the Hawkeyes. 

Belton (6-1, 205) spent three seasons at Iowa, mostly at the hybrid Cash position. He started 26 games for the Hawkeyes, leading the team with five interceptions and earning first-team All-Big Ten honors this fall. 

The Tampa product retained two years of college eligibility but decided now was the time to test himself against the world's best. He recorded 46 tackles (29 unassisted, 3.0 for loss), seven pass breakups and three quarterback hurries in '21. 

ESPN draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay do not yet have Belton ranked. DraftScout.com shows his stock rising. NFLMockDraftDatabase.com projects him as a fourth-round pick. CBSSports.com shows it's a light year in the draft at the safety position, which could have played into the decision. 

