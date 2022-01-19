Skip to main content
date 2022-01-19

Darius Taylor Discusses Iowa Football Offer

'23 Michigan Athlete Picks Up Hawkeye Opportunity
2023 Walled Lake (MI) Western High Athlete Darius Taylor

Iowa Football landed a high-upside prospect during the 2022 recruiting cycle in Walled Lake (MI) Western High's Koen Entringer. The Hawkeyes dipped back into the talented-laden prep program this week trying to secure another of its versatile athletes. 

Defensive coordinator Phil Parker visited the school on Tuesday. He met with coach Kory Cioroch and one of his star pupils, 2023 Athlete Darius Taylor. Iowa offered him a scholarship. 

"The Iowa football program is great and stable," Taylor told HN. "Coach Phil Parker came and met with my head coach and I yesterday, and offered me based on being a great athlete and being very versatile. 

"Coach Parker was cool. It was great meeting him."

Iowa's reputation proceeded Parker's visit. Taylor heard about the Hawkeyes from Entringer. 

"Koen told me he loved everything about Iowa from the time he got there. He and I are good friends," Taylor said.

Taylor (5-11, 187) rushed 136 times for 1,379 yards and added 621 receiving yards, scoring 24 total touchdowns this past fall. He returned kicks and fumbles for scores. He intercepted four passes.

Boston College, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Toledo, Vanderbilt and Western Michigan have reportedly offered Taylor scholarships. Wisconsin and others have shown interest. He's visited Eastern Michigan, Cincinnati, Central Michigan, Toledo, Miami (OH), Syracuse, Michigan, Michigan State, Western Michigan, Louisville and Pittsburgh. 

Rivals ranks him as a three-star prospect. The recruiting service sees him as the No. 14 player in Michigan for '23 regardless of position. 

While he has a good foundation of knowledge about Iowa, Taylor is looking to find out much more. 

"I do want to learn more about the program itself and the college campus life. I do want to get on campus and will work that out with the coaches pretty soon," he said. 

Ivy League schools are showing interest in Taylor as well. Academics will play a large role in his final decision on where to attend college. 

"I haven’t settled on a particular major yet, but it’ll be in the Business realm," he said.

You can watch Taylor's junior highlights HERE

