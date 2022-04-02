David Caulker Reflects on 1st Iowa Football Visit

David Caulker started out the month of March visiting Iowa Football. The Des Moines (IA) North Defensive End was expected back on campus this weekend to kick off April.

Interest in Caulker (6-4, 230) has picked up since last season. He visited Northern Iowa in February and received a scholarship offer. He visited Iowa State last week, and has been invited to summer camps at North Dakota State and Northern Illinois so far.

"David is a great kid and teammate," Des Moines North coach Eric Addy told HN. "It's easy to like David."

Caulker said it was easy to like Iowa during his first visit last month.

"I liked how genuine the coaches were," he told HN. "They just seemed like very likable people, and that’s big when it comes to recruiting, just the ability to talk to people."

Assistant Jay Niemann is leading the program's recruitment of Caulker.

"I talked to coach Niemann the most that day. Coach Niemann reaches out to me the most, so I’m more familiar with him," Caulker said.

"All the D-Line players at the visit got taken to a room with coach Niemann. We talked about values that make a good football player and leader, such as grit and determination."

Caulker produced 21.5 tackles (16.0 solo) as a junior this past fall. He contributed team highs in sacks (4.5) and tackles for loss (12.5).

"I feel as if the use of length on the edge is one of my best advantages, and my relentless pursuit off of the ball," he said.

Caulker averaged 9.9 points and a team-high 7.1 rebounds per game for the Polar Bear basketball team this winter.

He looked forward to watching Iowa's spring practice Saturday and hoped to find out more about the program.

"I would like to get to know more of the coaching staff, like coach (Kirk) Ferentz and coach (Kelvin) Bell," Caulker said.

Academics will play a big role in where he chooses to attend college.

"I learned that 87 percent of Iowa students graduate. This is great and is backed up by the fact that I know some Hawkeye graduates," he said.

"When I get to college, I want to major in Sports Management. The field is broad and has a lot of jobs, such as running facilities, which I have always wanted to do, and the media side of things."

You can watch Caulker's junior highlights HERE.