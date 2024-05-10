Drew MacPherson Commits to Iowa Football
Iowa Football's 2025 Recruiting Class increased to seven members Friday afternoon. Chicago-Area Athlete Drew MacPherson announced he would be a Hawkeye.
MacPherson joined Joey VanWetzinga (OL/DL, Pleasant Valley), Burke Gautcher (LB, Illinois), Carson Cooney (LB, Illinois), Jimmy Sullivan (QB, Indiana), Eli Johnson (TE, Wisconsin) and Thomas Meyer (TE, Clear Lake) as Iowa commitments in '25. The Hawkeyes offered him a scholarship on Sunday.
The versatile performer from Wilmette (IL) Loyola Academy is projected as a safety by Iowa. He plays running back and receiver in high school.
MacPherson (6-2, 195) chose the Hawkeyes ahead of reported scholarship offers from Army, Miami (Ohio), Ball State, Toledo, Western Michigan, Ohio, Northern Illinois, Kent State and others. He visited Missouri in March after attending a Hawkeye game in the fall.
247Sports ranks MacPherson as a three-star recruit, the No. 110 safety nationally in the class and the No. 36 player overall in Illinois for '25. On3 and Rivals do not yet rate him at the time of publishing.
MacPherson's junior highlight video reveals a dynamic running back capable of burning defenses rushing or catching the ball. The skills he shows on that side of the ball certainly would translate to the defensive backfield.