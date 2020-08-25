SI.com
Duncan, Linderbaum Are AP All-Americans

John Bohnenkamp

Two Iowa football players were named to the Associated Press preseason All-American teams on Tuesday.

Kicker Keith Duncan was a first-team selection, while center Tyler Linderbaum was a second-team pick.

The teams, selected by the AP poll board, included players who won't be playing a fall season.

Duncan was a consensus All-American in 2019, earning five first-team All-America selections and two second-team All-America selections.

He is coming off a season in which he led the nation with 29 made field goals to set the Iowa and Big Ten single-season record. That total ranks sixth all-time in NCAA history.

Duncan converted all 32 of his extra-point attempts and made three or more field goals in five games.

Duncan had four field goals in wins over Iowa State and Purdue last season. His 39-yarder late in the fourth quarter provided the winning margin in the game against Iowa State, and Duncan also kicked the game-winning field goal in the final seconds in Iowa's victory over Nebraska in the regular-season finale.

Duncan also was the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year in the Big Ten. He was one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award, given to the top kicker in the nation.

Duncan was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by league coaches and media, and an Academic All-Big Ten selection.

Linderbaum started all 13 games at center in 2019 to earn honorable mention All-Big Ten honors by league coaches and media. He was named to Iowa’s 2020 Leadership Group and to Athlon Sports’ preseason first-team All-Big Ten team.

