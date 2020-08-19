Duncan Named To USA Today Preseason All-American Team

Keith Duncan isn't going to be kicking this fall with the Iowa football team, since the Big Ten season has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the senior kicker is still being honored, being named to the USA Today preseason All-American team on Wednesday.

Duncan, a senior, was a consensus All-American last season and had already garnered other preseason honors before the conference decided last week to postpone the fall season and try for a spring season instead because of medical concerns over the COVID-19 virus.

Duncan earned five first-team All-America selections and two second-team All-America selections in 2019.

He was coming off a season in which he led the nation with 29 made field goals to set the Iowa and Big Ten single-season record. That total ranks sixth all-time in NCAA history.

Duncan converted all 32 of his extra-point attempts and made three or more field goals in five games.

Duncan had four field goals in wins over Iowa State and Purdue last season. His 39-yarder late in the fourth quarter provided the winning margin in the game against Iowa State, and Duncan also kicked the game-winning field goal in the final seconds in Iowa's victory over Nebraska in the regular-season finale.

Duncan also was the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year in the Big Ten. He was one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award, given to the top kicker in the nation.

Duncan was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by league coaches and media, and an Academic All-Big Ten selection.

It was the second full season for Duncan as Iowa's primary kicker. He had nine field goals in 2016, including the game-winner as time ran out in a victory over No. 2 Michigan at Kinnick Stadium.