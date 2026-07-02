What Ratings Did EA Sports Give the Iowa Hawkeyes in College Football 27?

College football season is growing closer with a sense of urgency, and one telling sign of that is the growing noise around the annual release of EA Sports College Football 27.



In its third year back after a long hiatus, the game has taken over the college football world and is played nationwide, with fans using their teams in dynasties to turn them into champions.



Some teams require more work than others, though. With the release of the ratings in this year's game, check out where the Iowa Hawkeyes stand.

Offense - 81

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton (28) is tackled by Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Amare Ferrell (1) Sept. 27, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To be honest, this rating is higher than I would have anticipated, knowing what we know about this offense entering 2026.



If I had to have guessed, a 76 or 77 would have been my pick based on the uncertainties surrounding the quarterback position and the unproven consistency from the wide receivers.



This rating tells me EA Sports, like many others, believes the Hawkeyes' offensive line and running game will be very strong this season with a healthy dose of tight end DJ Vonnahme.

Defense - 78

Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Zach Lutmer (6) breaks up the pass for Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Fame Ijeboi (7) during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

This is a downright shock. Is the defense really rated lower than the offense? Is that a real thing?



I know Iowa has fixed things on offense the last two seasons with Tim Lester as the offensive coordinator. They score more and move the ball better. But it's still Phil Parker in charge of this defense.

I don't really care how many new faces he has on the defense or what he has to do with his scheme to stop opponents. He has proven to be a wizard of defensive game-planning, and this rating is low for what Parker has proven throughout his career.



This rating confirms the questions around Iowa's new-look defensive line that is replacing a ton of production, paired with a handful of new faces plugging into the secondary.



This unit belongs near the mid-80s with the benefit of the doubt.

Overall - 80

Oct 11, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during warmups before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ross Harried-Imagn Images | Ross Harried-Imagn Images

In an unorthodox and roundabout way, EA Sports is probably close to getting Iowa's initial rating pretty accurate. I think it happened by mixing up the offensive and defensive ratings, but it did end up in the correct spot.



The rating of 80 overall puts Iowa in a tie for the 12th-highest-rated team in the game. Iowa is tied at an 80 overall with the likes of Arkansas, Boise State, Maryland, TCU, and Michigan State, which is a questionable bunch to be put on the same level as the Hawkeyes.

Big Ten EA Sports College Football 27 Overall Ratings

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon - 91

Ohio State - 90

Indiana - 90

USC - 86

Michigan - 85

Nebraska - 83

Penn State - 83

Washington - 83

UCLA - 82

Minnesota - 81

Iowa - 80

Maryland - 80

Michigan State - 80

Illinois - 79

Northwestern - 79

Wisconsin - 79

Rutgers - 78

Purdue - 77