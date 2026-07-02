What Ratings Did EA Sports Give the Iowa Hawkeyes in College Football 27?
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College football season is growing closer with a sense of urgency, and one telling sign of that is the growing noise around the annual release of EA Sports College Football 27.
In its third year back after a long hiatus, the game has taken over the college football world and is played nationwide, with fans using their teams in dynasties to turn them into champions.
Some teams require more work than others, though. With the release of the ratings in this year's game, check out where the Iowa Hawkeyes stand.
Offense - 81
To be honest, this rating is higher than I would have anticipated, knowing what we know about this offense entering 2026.
If I had to have guessed, a 76 or 77 would have been my pick based on the uncertainties surrounding the quarterback position and the unproven consistency from the wide receivers.
This rating tells me EA Sports, like many others, believes the Hawkeyes' offensive line and running game will be very strong this season with a healthy dose of tight end DJ Vonnahme.
Defense - 78
This is a downright shock. Is the defense really rated lower than the offense? Is that a real thing?
I know Iowa has fixed things on offense the last two seasons with Tim Lester as the offensive coordinator. They score more and move the ball better. But it's still Phil Parker in charge of this defense.
I don't really care how many new faces he has on the defense or what he has to do with his scheme to stop opponents. He has proven to be a wizard of defensive game-planning, and this rating is low for what Parker has proven throughout his career.
This rating confirms the questions around Iowa's new-look defensive line that is replacing a ton of production, paired with a handful of new faces plugging into the secondary.
This unit belongs near the mid-80s with the benefit of the doubt.
Overall - 80
In an unorthodox and roundabout way, EA Sports is probably close to getting Iowa's initial rating pretty accurate. I think it happened by mixing up the offensive and defensive ratings, but it did end up in the correct spot.
The rating of 80 overall puts Iowa in a tie for the 12th-highest-rated team in the game. Iowa is tied at an 80 overall with the likes of Arkansas, Boise State, Maryland, TCU, and Michigan State, which is a questionable bunch to be put on the same level as the Hawkeyes.
Big Ten EA Sports College Football 27 Overall Ratings
Oregon - 91
Ohio State - 90
Indiana - 90
USC - 86
Michigan - 85
Nebraska - 83
Penn State - 83
Washington - 83
UCLA - 82
Minnesota - 81
Iowa - 80
Maryland - 80
Michigan State - 80
Illinois - 79
Northwestern - 79
Wisconsin - 79
Rutgers - 78
Purdue - 77
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Riley Donald, a former NCAA student-athlete, played four years of college football and was a team captain at Augustana College. He has spent nearly five years at USA TODAY Sports covering Iowa football, Iowa men’s basketball, and Iowa women’s basketball, along with a broader coverage focusing primarily on Big Ten football and basketball. Began covering the Dallas Cowboys. Radio guest on several ESPN stations discussing Iowa football, the NFL draft, and more.Follow rileydonald7