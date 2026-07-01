The Iowa Hawkeyes are putting together quite a slate this year, with some heavy hitters early in the season.



The Hawkeyes are loading up on non-conference opponents from the other major conferences such as the Big East, Big 12, ACC, and SEC, in an effort to take the next step.



The schedule is still far from being finalized, though, and while Iowa knows its Big Ten opponents, there are some question marks remaining.



With the season upcoming, there is one trend we can predict for the Hawkeyes' schedule, though.

Iowa's Big Ten opponents

While dates remain to be worked out, the Hawkeyes do know their draw for which Big Ten teams are coming to Carver-Hawkeye Arena and what teams they will have the honor of traveling to.



Home: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State, Washington

Away: Illinois, Michigan, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA, USC

Home & Away: Nebraska, Ohio State, Wisconsin



Getting Michigan State at home is a big one. You have to imagine that game is getting a prime time slot with Iowa's performance last year.



The road games are a different story. Going to Illinois, Michigan, Northwestern, which is always tough at home, and Purdue is a grind for the Hawkeyes.

Non-Conference Slate

Kudos to you, Iowa, for not being afraid of some big games early in the year. The Hawkeyes have four power conference games on the slate, all of which should teach us something about this team.



Virginia Tech Hokies, November 10

Creighton Bluejays, November 15

Xavier Musketeers, November 20

Iowa State Cyclones, December 10

Alabama Crimson Tide, December 21



Every game, minus Xavier, which is set to be played in Cincinnati, will be played within the state of Iowa.



Iowa gets Iowa State at home in Carver-Hawkeye Arena, while Alabama and Creighton come to Des Moines. Virginia Tech meets Iowa in Sioux City.

Predicting one more nugget on Iowa basketball's schedule

While Iowa is loading up its non-conference slate, the schedule is still rather open around Thanksgiving, which is the annual period for MTEs.



Iowa has often played in multi-team events around Thanksgiving. The 2025 season saw Iowa play in the Acrisure Classic.

The 2024 schedule saw them in the NABC Hall of Fame Classic. The Hawkeyes played in the Rady's Children's Invitational in 2023, and 2022 saw them take part in the Emerald Coast Classic.



You get the point. Whether it be one game or a small tournament, the odds, history, and current schedule construction are trending towards Iowa playing in an event around Thanksgiving.