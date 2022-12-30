Emotional Kirk Ferentz Thankful for Seniors

NASHVILLE, Ky. — Kirk Ferentz usually shows his emotions during a bowl game, because it’s always a goodbye to his seniors.

It took the first question in Friday’s Music City Bowl press conference for the Iowa coach to show some tears.

Ferentz was asked about tight end Sam LaPorta and linebacker Jack Campbell playing in Saturday’s game against Kentucky instead of sitting out to begin preparing for the NFL draft.

Ferentz talked about how LaPorta and Campbell had informed him before last season’s Citrus Bowl they were planning on coming back for this season.

“That's how they're wired,” Ferentz said. “If you are going to have a good football team, you have to have guys like that. We've had a lot of good players…”

Ferentz stopped to choke back the tears, taking a drink of water before continuing.

“That's the fun of the guys like that, the attitude,” Ferentz continued. “The impact that has on a team, it's really impressive. That's the beauty of it.”

The tears came again when he was asked about Campbell crediting Ferentz for the impact on his career.

“You're hitting my buttons there. Appreciate that,” Ferentz said, smiling. “Jack Campbell, if Joe the Clown was coaching, he would say the same thing. Jack is just … everything is … it's kind of like (former offensive lineman Marshal) Yanda was the same way. Everything he looks at and sees is opportunity. He's extremely humble and appreciative…”

More tears.

“You coach a guy like that … with all due respect to our defensive staff, you coach a guy like that, it ain't hard, right?” Ferentz said. “He's an unbelievable young guy.

“That's the fun of coaching. With all the crazy stuff going on on the horizon, all the stuff in college football that's distracting, quite frankly, the fun is being on the practice field or game field with guys like that. That's what the game is about.”

THE EMERGENCY QB: Joe Labas will make his first start for the Hawkeyes in Saturday’s game, with Carson May backing him up. They are the only two quarterbacks available for Iowa for the game, so LaPorta took some snaps this week in case he needs to be the emergency quarterback.

“How do I see him as an emergency quarterback?” offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said. “I think he'll probably make some plays because that's generally what he does when he has the ball in his hands.”

Brian joked about his father’s emotions when talking about LaPorta.

“I've coached some players, I've coached some good players,” Ferentz said. “I don't think you guys are going to get me to lose my composure here, but Sam LaPorta is as good a football player as I've ever coached, probably the best one.

“He's an exceptional competitor, very talented. The way he practices, the way he plays, if my son could grow up, if he could just emulate that, whatever he chooses to do, I'd be awfully proud of him.”

LaPorta won’t play in a postseason all-star game, and Ferentz said a representative from one of the games criticized LaPorta’s decision.

“Sam felt like he put enough on tape,” Ferentz said. “I happen to agree with him, I think he's put plenty on tape for NFL teams to evaluate.

“(The organizer) made the comment to him that people are going to question your competitiveness or your character if you don't play in this game. Frankly, I think that's ridiculous. Anybody that has ever been around Sam, that's the last two things you question.”

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “He's a guy that over the course of the season has really improved and taken some strides. No question he's a big man. He just kind of walks around, he has a certain demeanor to him. Even when he turns his head, he reminds me of Arnold Schwarzenegger playing ‘The Terminator’. If you cut him open, there was a cyborg underneath, it wouldn't shock me. He probably has a little more personality than that.” — Brian Ferentz on offensive lineman Gennings Dunker.