Epenesa Goes To Bills In Second Round

The fall wasn't as bad as it looked.

It took a little while on Friday night, but former Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Epenesa went to the Buffalo Bills with the 22nd pick in the round, the 54th pick overall.

It's the third consecutive year the Hawkeyes had picks in the first two rounds — offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 13th pick of Thursday's first round.

Epenesa came into the draft ranked as the No. 32 prospect overall, according to ESPN Scouts Inc. Some mock drafts still had Epenesa in the first round earlier this week, but most had him falling to the second round.

After Thursday's first round, those same mocks had Epenesa in the second round. Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson had Epenesa going to the Atlanta Falcons in the second round with the 47th overall pick.

Epenesa's first contract is projected to be $5.87 million, with a $1.834 million signing bonus, according to Spotrac.

Epenesa's journey down the second round brought plenty of questions on Friday night.

Epenesa had 49 tackles, including 32 solos, last season as a junior, his first full season as a starter at right defensive end.

He had a slow start to the 2019 season, with just five tackles and one sack in the first three games as he tried to solve a variety of double-teams that faced him in the opening weeks.

But Epenesa closed with a flourish. He had 27 tackles in Iowa's last four games, including a 14-tackle game against Nebraska in the regular-season finale.

Epenesa had eight sacks in the last five games. He was credited with 2 1/2 sacks in the Holiday Bowl win over USC, going against Trojans offensive tackle Austin Jackson, who was taken by the Miami Dolphins with the 18th overall pick in Thursday's first round.

Epenesa had 101 tackles in his three seasons, including 22 sacks in the last two seasons.

The Bills have three former Hawkeyes on their current roster — guard Ike Boettger, safety Micah Hyde and wide receiver Nick Easley.