Day 2: Where Will Epenesa Go?

Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa is expected to go in Friday's second round of the NFL Draft. (USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Tristan Wirfs had a message for the NFL teams that passed on former Iowa teammate A.J. Epenesa in the first round of Thursday's draft.

"People just need to put on the tape and see what he does on the field," said Wirfs, the former Hawkeye offensive tackle who was selected by Tampa Bay with the 13th pick on Thursday night. "I think a lot of teams missed out, and somebody’s going to get an absolute steal in the draft. He’s going to get there with a chip on his shoulder. I know he is. He’s going to be a force."

Wirfs exchanged text messages with Epenesa on Thursday in the hours before the draft. Wirfs, like everyone else, thinks Epenesa will go some time Friday when rounds 2 and 3 are held.

The mock drafts feel the same way.

Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson has Epenesa going to the Atlanta Falcons in the second round with the 47th overall pick.

Hanson's take:

"The former Hawkeye wins with a blend of power, length, technique and heavy hands and has the versatility to rush from the inside as well. While he started the 2019 season slowly, Epenesa closed with eight sacks and four forced fumbles over his final five games."

NFL.com's Kevin Zierlein has Epenesa going to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 49th overall pick.

Zierlein's take:

"The Steelers get a future starter with skilled hands who might be a sneaky-good fit in their defense."

ESPN's Steve Muench, of Scouts, Inc., has Epenesa going early in the second round to the Detroit Lions with the third pick of the round and the 35th pick overall.

ESPN lists Epenesa at No. 8 among the best available players remaining.

