ESPN Makes Bold Prediction for Iowa Hawkeyes Starting QB
The Iowa Hawkeyes have been very busy at the quarterback position this offseason. Kirk Ferentz clearly recognized that the passing game has to take a huge step forward in 2025 from where it was in 2024.
Gone are the days of Cade McNamara being ready for a breakout season that never came. However, Iowa will have to figure out who they're going to start under center to begin next season.
Looking at the options, there should be a very healthy competition brewing.
Brendan Sullivan ended the 2024 season as the starter and has a shot at beginning 2025 the same way. However, he will be facing a couple of other talented quarterbacks.
Along with Sullivan, the Hawkeyes will have both Mark Gronowski and Hank Brown competing for playing time. Both Gronowski and Brown will brought in via the transfer portal.
With all of that being said, ESPN has now revealed a prediction for which quarterback will end up starting for Iowa.
"Iowa is bringing in one of the most prolific quarterbacks at the FCS level for his final season of eligibility. Gronowski was a four-year starter for the Jackrabbits with a 49-6 career record and earned two national championship rings. He won the Walter Payton Award as the top offensive player in FCS in 2023 and has thrown for more than 10,000 yards in his career. An offseason surgery will force Gronowski to miss spring practice with the Hawkeyes, but Iowa is hoping he'll be cleared by June and will continue to be highly productive in Tim Lester's offense."
Gronowski has the potential to be one of the biggest steals of the transfer portal. If his game translate from South Dakota State to the Big Ten, he could be one of the most productive quarterbacks in the conference.
Throughout his four seasons at South Dakota State, Gronowski ended up completing 63.5 percent of his pass attempts for 10,330 yards, 93 touchdowns, and just 20 interceptions. He also racked up 1,767 yards and 37 touchdowns on the ground.
There is no denying the arm potential that he has shown and his ability to impact a game with his legs. Being able to do that in the Big Ten will be much more difficult.
Hopefully, his playing style can make the jump to the Big Ten with him. If it does, this prediction will likely end up becoming a reality.