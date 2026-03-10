Iowa Baseball Needs Strong Big Ten Showing for NCAA Tournament Bid

The Iowa Hawkeyes baseball team’s goal is to make the NCAA Tournament — plain and simple. Nothing more and nothing less will suffice as success for the 2026 season. So far, the team has performed admirably, but the real bread and butter of the campaign will be won — or lost — during conference play against the Big Ten.

The Big Ten is not known for its baseball prowess — ever since joining the conference last year, UCLA has run the league, and that doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon — but these upcoming opponents for Iowa are still some of the most potent that it has faced all season. Sure, the Hawkeyes were able to take down Houston at the Frisco Classic back on Feb. 28, but they also lost to Alabama and Oregon State, two potential wins that would’ve done wonders for their résumé.

As it stands, all Iowa currently has to its name is that Houston victory, a series win against Florida Atlantic, victories versus Air Force and Northeastern at the MLB Desert Invitational, and a series win over Lindenwood. It’s not bad, but it’s also not NCAA Tournament-worthy.

That’s why the Big Ten slate for Iowa is so important. Compete well — and really well, at that — and perhaps the selection committee will throw the Hawkeyes a bone and let them in. Making it to the tournament is the ultimate goal, after all. To do so, it’ll take all the guts and glory that the team is willing to muster.

The Hawkeyes Need to Beat the Bruins and the Rest of the Big Ten

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) throws to first base against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

As mentioned earlier, not a ton of Big Ten baseball teams have the potential to win a national title. The last school from the conference (excluding the new former Pac-12 schools) to win the College World Series was Ohio State in 1966.

Michigan went on a run in 2019 but ended up falling short to Vanderbilt. Indiana made it to Omaha back in 2013. Of all the schools in the conference, Minnesota has the most championships with three, the last being in 1964. Yeah, not a whole lot of national accolades to choose from.

Enter the former Pac-12 schools. UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington bring some thunder to the table when it comes to baseball. UCLA is a powerhouse and is the heavy favorite to win the whole thing in 2026. Beating the Bruins would be a fantastic way for any team to further its case to make the NCAA Tournament. Luckily for Iowa, it’ll get that exact chance later on this month.

While the Hawkeyes have two Big Ten series against Penn State and Michigan State prior to the massive clash with UCLA in Iowa City from March 27-29, the outcome of the battle with the Bruins will show whether Iowa can really swing it with the big boys on the national stage. Sure, it needs to come out on top against the Nittany Lions and Spartans — not doing so would make beating UCLA almost a moot point — but it can really show its muster and might if it can take down the No. 1 team in all the land.

It needs to. Right now, the résumé just isn’t good enough, and barring an otherworldly season in conference play, all paths to Omaha include a fantastic performance against the top dogs. Yes, that series isn’t for several weeks, but Iowa needs it more than a fish needs water.

What’s Next for Iowa Baseball?

A bout with St. Thomas on March 10 preludes the first Big Ten series of the season against Penn State from March 13-15. The Hawkeyes will then travel to Chicago to play UIC on March 17 before facing Michigan State in East Lansing from March 20-22. The massive tilt with UCLA will take place at Duane Banks Field from March 27-29.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!