Arizona State vs. Iowa State Prediction, Odds for Big 12 Championship 2nd Round

The Arizona State Sun Devils took down the Baylor Bears in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament, and now they advance to the second round to take on one of the best teams in the country, the Iowa State Cyclones.

These two teams played each other this past weekend in their regular-season finale, and Iowa State cruised to an 86-65 victory. Are we going to see a similar result less than a week later? That's the question I'm here to answer.

Arizona State vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Arizona State +11.5 (-102)

Iowa State -11.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Arizona State +460

Iowa State -650

Total

OVER 147.5 (-110)

UNDER 147.5 (-110)

Arizona State vs. Iowa State How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Game Time: 12:30 pm ET

Venue: T-Mobile Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Arizona State Record: 17-15 (7-11 in Big 12)

Iowa State Record: 25-6 (12-6 in Big 12)

Arizona State vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

Arizona State is 20-11-1 ATS this season

The OVER is 16-16 in Arizona State games this season

Iowa State is 17-13-1 ATS this season

The UNDER is 17-14 in Iowa State games this season

Arizona State vs. Iowa State Key Player to Watch

Tamin Lipsey, G - Iowa State Cyclones

A big reason for Iowa State's success is its ability to force turnovers, and Tamin Lipsey leads the pack in doing that, averaging 2.2 steals per game. Offensively, he leads the team in assists per game, averaging 5.0, which makes him arguably the most important player on both sides of the court.

Arizona State vs. Iowa State Prediction and Pick

Arizona State has a real turnover problem, which is disastrous to have against an Iowa State team that thrives in forcing turnovers. This issue was evident this past weekend, when Arizona State turned the ball over a blistering 23 times, resulting in the Cyclones scoring 29 points off those turnovers.

There's nothing I see that indicates the rematch will be any different. Iowa State is not only elite defensively, but the Cyclones are also one of the best shooting teams in the country, ranking 22nd in effective field goal percentage. Arizona State ranks just 189th in that metric.

I'll lay the points with the Cyclones.

Pick: Iowa State -11.5 (-120)

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to win $100 in bonus bets . Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager. If you win your bet, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!