Expectations Low for Iowa vs. Wisconsin
Coming off their bye week, the Iowa Hawkeyes should be fresh and ready to go. They are set to do battle with a Wisconsin team that has lost three straight, two of those being to ranked opponents. After storming down the field for an opening drive touchdown against No. 20 Michigan, the Wolverines held them to a field goal for the remainder of the game.
When it comes to scoring, neither Iowa nor Wisconsin has one of the most prolific offenses. In fact, both teams may be coming into Camp Randall with backup quarterbacks.
Badgers QB Billy Edwards Jr. has attempted just 16 passes this season. After leaving Week 1 early, the senior returned against Maryland but didn't last too long. Wisconsin then shifted to QB Danny O'Neil, but opted to start QB Hunter Simmons against Michigan.
As for Iowa, QB Mark Gronowski remains questionable. He's listed as "day-to-day", but there are a few indicators that he should be good to go. When Iowa released their official depth chart, Gronowski was listed as QB1. If that wasn't enough, the fifth-year senior was just named one of the team's four captains.
Regardless, the betting odds for this game show how low of expectations everyone should have. Iowa is currently favored by three and a half points, a number that will certainly shift inching closer to October 11. In total, the over/under for this game is 35.5 points.
Big Ten's Ben Stevens wrote, "There have been 414 FBS games with betting odds so far in 2025.
Only two (2) games have had a total of 40 points or fewer, none lower than O/U 37.5. Which means that Iowa-Wisconsin on Saturday is set to have the LOWEST total of the year at O/U 35.5 pts. Nature is healing."
For the college football "sickos" out there, this is the perfect game for you. With some teams out there seemingly averaging more than 35 points themselves, it goes to show how little faith people have in either of these teams scoring.
Keep in mind, Iowa routed Wisconsin last year, 42-10. The over/under point total could be smashed with ease, but defense will always be a focal point with these schools. Last week, Wisconsin and Michigan would've hit the under with this line. They combined for 34 points, the second time Wisconsin went under the 35.5 point total this season. Iowa has done so twice, with both of those games being against ranked opponents. In their last game, they scored 35 combined points against No. 11 Indiana.
