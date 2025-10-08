Iowa Women's Basketball Announces Tip Times For 2025-26 Season
While much noise has been generated from the men's basketball overhaul in Iowa City, it'd be impossible to fully distract from the consistently great and entertaining women's unit, led by second-year head coach Jan Jensen and, as ever, expected to make a splash on both the conference and national stage. Ahead of their 2025-26 season, which is set to kick off in November along with the startup of the rest of the college basketball world, official tipoff times have been announced for the Hawkeyes packed and varied schedule. The slate was posted online, on the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball page on X (Twitter):
In the wake of landing a highly-sought five-star recruit just last week, the women's program is riding a significant high coming into their head coach's sophomore season in control of the program. Last season, in her first go-around with the team, Jensen led the Hawkeyes to a fair 23-11 record, with a slightly less favorable 10-8 finish in B1G play specifically. The latter was good for an eighth-place tie in the conference.
While some may be quick to condemn those statistics in light of the program's past successes, given her immediate recruiting success and the expected first-year woes for any given head coach, Jensen should already be easing the worries of any fan leery following the head coaching change.
This season, the Hawkeyes will begin their stretch of televised competition at home with a 7:30 start-time against the Drake Bulldogs, featured on the Big Ten Network (BTN.) From there, following a second hopeful tune-up game against Fairfield, also at home, the team will travel to New Jersey to face Rutgers in their first conference duel of the season.
From that point on, the majority of their matchups will be played on the BTN against B1G opponents, providing ample opportunities for the team to turn that aforementioned narrow conference record on its head this time around.
Looking down the line, the Hawkeyes are set to wrap up their schedule with two televised home games against Michigan and Illinois, respectively. The former will be shown on FOX or FS1, and the latter, once more, on BTN.
Basketball in Iowa City is now merely weeks away, and however you end up watching the games, it's hard to remember a more exciting time compositely for the Hawkeyes' representation of the sport.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!